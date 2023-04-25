RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be locking horns against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 36th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will be hosting this encounter.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have played seven games so far. They have managed to win four games out of those and lost three. They grabbed their second win on the trot when they beat the Rajasthan Royals in their last game.

After being asked to bat first, Glenn Maxwell (77) and Faf du Plessis (62) hit fifties as the Royal Challengers posted 189 on the board. Harshal Patel was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets as they restricted the Royals to 182/6 to win the game by seven runs. They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum.

Kolkata Knight Riders, meanwhile, are struggling in this year’s competition. They have managed to win only two out of seven games and are languishing in the bottom half of the points table. They have now lost four games on the trot, with their recent loss coming against the Chennai Super Kings.

The bowlers struggled to keep a check on the scoring rate as the Super Kings posted a mammoth 235 on the board at the end of their 20 overs. Jason Roy (61) and Rinku Singh (53*) smashed fifties but it wasn’t enough as KKR finished their innings on 186/8 to lose the game by 49 runs. The Knight Riders need to be at their absolute best while facing RCB in their next game.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Details:

Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 36, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: April 26th 2022, Wednesday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Pitch Report

The pitch at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is a belter of a track. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings. The fans can expect another high-scoring affair at this venue.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Weather Forecast

The temperature in Bengaluru is expected to hover between 21 to 31 degrees Celsius on the match day.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Probable XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Don’t expect them to make any changes to the winning combination.

Probable XI

Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel

Kolkata Knight Riders

We may see Shardul Thakur replace Kulwant Khejroliya in the XI which adds batting depth.

Probable XI

N Jagadeesan (wk), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Suyash Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Prediction

The Knight Riders beat the Royal Challengers comprehensively when they met last time in this season. Things have gone downwards for the Kolkata-based franchise since then and they will have to fire in unison to make it two in two against RCB in IPL 2023.

Royal Challengers have the winning momentum behind them and expect them to carry it forward.

Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to win Match 36 of IPL 2023.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

