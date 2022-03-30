RCB vs KKR, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 6

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 6 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. While Bangalore went down to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by five wickets in their opening match, Kolkata got the better of defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six wickets.

RCB were impressive with the bat in their first match, posting 205 for 2 on the board. New skipper Faf du Plessis played a brilliant knock of 88 in 57 balls, while Dinesh Karthik and Virat Kohli chipped in with handy contributions. However, Bangalore’s bowlers disappointed as Punjab chased down the challenging target.

Kolkata, on the other hand, were clinical with both bat and ball against Chennai. Umesh Yadav’s opening burst of two wickets went a long way in restricting CSK to 131 for 5. The spin duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine impressed again, while Ajinkya Rahane found some form with the bat.

Today's IPL toss result

RCB have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Speaking after winning the toss, Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis said:

"I'm no pitch expert but this pitch feels tacky. With dew later in the evening, the ball could skid on a bit more.”

RCB are going with an unchanged squad, while KKR have made one change with Tim Southee coming in for Shivam Mavi.

RCB vs KKR - Today's Match Playing 11s

RCB playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

KKR playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson (w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

Today IPL match player list

RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Suyash Prabhudesai, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Siddarth Kaul, Chama Milind, Mahipal Lomror, Sherfane Rutherford, Finn Allen, Luvnith Sisodia, Aneeshwar Gautam, Jason Behrendorff

KKR: Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Pat Cummins, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, B Indrajith, Abhijeet Tomar, Pratham Singh, Ashok Sharma, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Umesh Yadav, Aman Khan

RCB vs KKR - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal, Navdeep Singh

TV Umpire: Nitin Menon

Match Referee: Manu Nayyar

Edited by Sai Krishna