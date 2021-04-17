RCB vs KKR Prediction: Who will win today’s IPL 2021 match?

The first afternoon game of IPL 2021 sees the in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on the under-pressure Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The only team yet to lose a game this season, RCB have begun their campaign in the best possible fashion. With two wins from two, they sit pretty at the top of the IPL 2021 table, having beaten Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Virat Kohli’s men showed great perseverance to steal a victory from the jaws of defeat against SRH. All looked lost for the Bangalore outfit when SRH were cruising at 96/1 in their chase of 150.

But David Warner’s untimely dismissal triggered a collapse, and RCB managed to win the game by six runs.

All of RCB’s punts have paid off this season. Glenn Maxwell seems to have finally found a place he can call home, while the side’s youngsters have stepped up at crucial moments as well.

The Kolkata Knight Riders come into the game all too aware of the perils of chasing at Chepauk.

After losing a game from a winning position against Mumbai Indians, Eoin Morgan’s men would be looking to set things right with a statement win against the table-toppers.

There is very little to choose between the two sides when it comes to the head-to-head record. RCB have won 12 games against KKR, while the Kolkata outfit have emerged victorious 14 times.

RCB have had a slight edge in recent seasons. In the last two years, they have lost just once to KKR.

IPL 2021: RCB vs KKR Match Prediction

RCB have looked at home in Chennai, and expect them to continue with the same line-up. Daniel Sams has entered RCB’s bio-bubble, but the side is unlikely to play him straight away.

Glenn Maxwell has defied the odds by teeing off at Chepauk and RCB will hope the explosive all-rounder brings out his A-game on Sunday.

Virat Kohli has missed out after getting starts in the first two games, and the RCB skipper is due a big score. Since 2018, KKR are the only outfit against which Virat Kohli averages 50+, with the 32-year-old boasting a strike rate of 146 against Sunday's opponents.

All eyes will also be on Yuzvendra Chahal. The leg-spinner is yet to pick up a scalp in IPL 2021 and has gone at 8.75 runs per over.

After performing death over duties admirably across the first two games, Harshal Patel comes across the menacing Morgan-Russell-Karthik combination. It will be interesting to see how the Purple Cap holder fares against the KKR trio.

For KKR, they wouldn’t be too worried about their playing XI despite the morale-sapping loss against MI. Nitish Rana looks in sublime touch and will be tasked with dealing with the early threat of Mohammed Siraj.

It has been a while since fans have been treated to the Dre Russ show. He strikes at over 220 against RCB, so the day game is the perfect opportunity for him to announce his arrival in IPL 2021.

It will also be interesting to see how the pitch behaves during a day game at Chepauk. With teams batting first finding success in Chennai, expect the captain winning the toss to bat first.

There is something different about RCB this season. Their playing XI covers all bases, their backups are solid options and the team camaraderie looks admirable as well. Expect them to continue their purple patch and win against KKR.

Prediction: RCB to win.