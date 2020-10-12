RCB vs KKR: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 28th match of IPL 2020 on Monday, 12th October, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Both teams have made positive starts to their season and have four wins from six games. RCB come into this game off a 37-run win over CSK, led by an unbeaten 90 from skipper Virat Kohli. KKR, meanwhile, stole one from under KXIP's noses to clinch the game by two runs.

RCB seem to have found the right team combination, and they've looked really comfortable when on the field, sticking to a clear game plan. They're also getting runs from different sources, with Devdutt Padikkal's batting being a huge positive. The pressure on Kohli and ABD has reduced considerably this season. Aaron Finch's struggle is the only concern that they might have.

Chris Morris made a solid return from injury and bowled a very tight spell against CSK. RCB have also managed to extract the best out of Washington Sundar, with the youngster bowling exceptionally well in the powerplay. RCB seem to have also sorted out their death bowling, which has been an area of concern for them in the past few seasons.

KKR has made some questionable decisions in the middle, with the dynamic batting and bowling order seeing questions raised by the experts. It has all worked out for Dinesh Karthik and co., with the team winning four out of their six matches so far. They have batted pretty well this season, with Shubman Gill being the top scorer. Dinesh Karthik and Eoin Morgan have also done well a little lower down the order.

It's their bowling that receives the bulk of the praise though, and deservedly so. Their bowling attack, which has plenty of options, successfully defended totals from losing positions against both CSK and KXIP. Special praise should be meted out to Sunil Narine, who has adapted well to death bowling duties.

RCB vs KKR match details

Date: 12th October 2020 (Monday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Weather Forecast

It's likely to be hot in Sharjah during the match. The average temperature of 34 degrees celsius will test the stamina of the players. No rain is expected during the game.

Pitch Report

While Sharjah will mostly continue to be a high-scoring venue, the pitch has slowed down a bit, and it will allow the bowlers to come into the game. The spinners will be the key to this venue, with the slower balls and other variations also working well. A score of around 190-200 will be par, considering the strength of both these teams' batting.

Predicted XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli(R) led from the front for RCB. (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

RCB has a set combination, and they're unlikely to make any changes to their side. Chris Morris, Navdeep Saini, and Washington Sundar will be crucial in stemming KKR's run-flow.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), AB De Villiers (WK), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Chris Morris, Navdeep Saini, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR pulled the game back from a clear losing position.. (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

KKR might have to make a couple of changes to their playing XI despite getting a win in their last game. Andre Russell appeared to have sustained a knee injury and will be in a race against time to get fit ahead of this game. Chris Green is the player most likely to replace him if he misses out.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti didn't have a good match, and Shivam Mavi could replace him.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (C and WK), Andre Russell/ Chris Green, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, and Kamlesh Nagarkoti/ Shivam Mavi.

RCB vs KKR match prediction

While both KKR and RCB are coming off wins, RCB has been the team that has looked more convincing and assured this season. Andre Russell's injury robs KKR of a match-winner, and their constantly changing top-order could struggle against RCB's bowling. Given the form Virat Kohli is in, RCB will have the edge over KKR in this game.

RCB vs KKR TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP