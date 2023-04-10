RCB vs LSG Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match will take place tonight at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. It is the second home match of IPL 2023 for RCB.

Bangalore played a home match against Mumbai Indians earlier in the season and recorded a comfortable eight-wicket win. However, they are coming off a big defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders in their last match.

Meanwhile, LSG have recorded two wins in three games. They will be keen to record their third victory of the season. Ahead of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants match, here's a look at their head-to-head record.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants head-to-head record in IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore lead the head-to-head record in IPL matches against Lucknow Super Giants by 2-0. The two franchises met twice during the previous edition of the Indian Premier League, with RCB emerging victorious on both occasions.

In their first match, a magnificent 96-run knock from Faf du Plessis helped RCB defeat LSG by 18 runs, while Rajat Patidar's ton guided RCB to a 14-run win against LSG in the IPL 2022 Eliminator match. Here's a short summary of their head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 2

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bangalore - 2

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 0

Matches with No Result - 0

Matches Tied - 0

RCB vs LSG head-to-head record in Bengaluru

The head-to-head record between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru stands at 0-0. The upcoming match will be the first time these two franchises lock horns at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

LSG have never played a match in Bengaluru before, but their current squad members KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Avesh Khan and Manan Vohra have all represented RCB in the past. They will try to bring their experience of playing in Bengaluru to the fore tonight.

Matches Played - 0

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bangalore - 0

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 0

Matches with No Result - 0

Last 2 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL matches

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Lucknow Super Giants while defending a target in their previous two matches. Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar were the heroes for RCB. While du Plessis is still a part of the team, Patidar has been ruled out of IPL 2023 because of an injury.

RCB fans will miss Rajat Patidar in tonight's Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants match. On that note, here's a look at the summary of their last two encounters in IPL:

RCB (207/4) beat LSG (193/6) by 14 runs, May 25, 2022. RCB (181/6) beat LSG (163/8) by 18 runs, Apr 19, 2022.

