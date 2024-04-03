RCB vs LSG, IPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered their second consecutive defeat in IPL 2024 last night at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday, April 2. RCB failed to chase down a 182-run target against the Lucknow Super Giants and lost by 28 runs.

Mayank Yadav was the architect of LSG's win against RCB last night. The express pacer stunned the RCB batters with his fantastic bowling and returned with figures of 3/14. Earlier in the match, Quinton de Kock destroyed his former franchise RCB by scoring 81 runs off 56 deliveries for LSG.

Now that the RCB vs LSG match is officially in the books, here's a glance at the scorecard, records broken and award winners form this IPL 2024 encounter.

List of all award winners in RCB vs LSG match, IPL 2024

Mayank Yadav was adjudged the Player of the Match for his magnificent spell of 3/14 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Playing for LSG, the express fast bowler accounted for the wickets of Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green and Rajat Patidar to help his team win by 28 runs.

Quinton de Kock won three awards for his 81-run knock, while RCB's Impact Player Mahipal Lomror received the Electric Striker of the Match award for aggregating 33 runs off just 13 balls. Here is the complete list of award winners:

Electric Striker of the Match: Mahipal Lomror (Strike rate of 253.85)

Most Sixes in the Match: Quinton de Kock (5 sixes)

Most Fours in the Match: Quinton de Kock (8 fours)

Ultimate Fantasy Player of the Match: Quinton de Kock (113 fantasy points)

Man of the Match: Mayank Yadav (3/14)

RCB vs LSG scorecard

Quinton de Kock set the tone for LSG by scoring 81 runs at the top of the order. Captain KL Rahul played a decent knock of 20 runs, but Devdutt Padikkal failed to touch double digits. Overseas stars Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran played their roles well with the willow to guide LSG to 181/5 in 20 overs.

Off-spinner Glenn Maxwell was the pick of the bowlers for the home team. He picked up two wickets in four overs while conceding just 23 runs.

Chasing 182 for a victory, RCB were bowled out for 153. Mahipal Lomror was the only batter who crossed the 30-run mark for the home team. Mayank Yadav bagged three wickets for LSG, while Naveen-ul-Haq chipped in with two scalps.

RCB vs LSG, IPL 2024: Top records and stats from Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered their third defeat of IPL 2024 last night. It wasn't a memorable game for the home fans watching live at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants recorded their second consecutive win in the tournament.

Here are some top stats and records from the RCB vs LSG match in IPL 2024:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru became the first team to be bowled out in IPL 2024. They lost all their wickets for 153 runs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru became the first team to lose two home matches this season. Eight teams haven't lost a single home game so far. Glenn Maxwell got out for a duck against LSG last night. It was the 10th IPL team against whom Maxwell recorded a duck. Even Ajinkya Rahane has recorded a duck against 10 different teams.