IPL 2019: RCB VS MI - 3 Key player battles to watch out for

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be looking to claim their first win of the IPL this season.

ln one of the most awaited clashes of IPL 2019, RCB will take on Mumbai Indians in their home stadium on Thursday. More than anything, it is going to be a clash of captains. Virat Kohli will want to prove that he is the better captain and it should be a run-fest and the track is known to not assist the bowlers.

What makes the match more interesting is that the premier pacer of the Indian team - Jasprit Bumrah, has challenged the skipper Virat Kohli to face him in the match. IPL released a promo of the match where Kohli warns Bumrah to not expect any leniency from him.

The match should be an interesting one with Rohit Sharma also facing one of the finest Indian bowlers, Yuzvendra Chahal.

While Kohli is not a huge fan of player battles and believes in sticking to his plans, Rohit Sharma is really fond of matchups between players and this has been seen in all his captaincy stints of the Indian team as well as in the IPL.

Here are three interesting player battles that fans could watch out for:-

#1 Colin De Grandhomme vs Hardik Pandya

Both the all-rounders will be looking to get better of each other

Unlike all player battles where it's just one batsman versus one bowler, this player battle involves two all-rounders showcasing both their batting and their bowling skills. Neither of them have had a good start to the IPL so far.

Pandya got out for a duck in a high run chase while Colin De Grandhomme failed to prove his worth with the bat when Banglore was in trouble against Chennai. Both of them also bowl at death which is the time when both of these come out to bat.

It will be rather interesting to see who gets the better of whom both in the batting and bowling departments. Both of them will be trusted to provide with some huge hits with the bat and roll over their arms for a couple of decent overs.

