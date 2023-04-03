RCB vs MI, IPL 2023: 3 records that were broken during Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match

Royal Challengers Bangalore took on the Mumbai Indians on Sunday, April 2, in both teams' opening match of IPL 2023. The Bangalore-based franchise started their campaign with a comfortable eight-wicket win over the five-time champions.

Captain Faf du Plessis led the Royal Challengers Bangalore from the front, scoring a half-century at the top of the order. His opening partner Virat Kohli supported him to perfection as RCB chased down a 172-run target in just 16.2 overs.

Earlier in the evening, the Mumbai Indians were asked to bat first from RCB skipper Du Plessis. Mumbai failed to take advantage of the batting-friendly conditions at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. They slumped to 20/3 in the sixth over itself.

A half-century from Tilak Varma helped MI finish with 171 runs on the board, but even that total was not enough for the team's bowlers against a star-studded RCB lineup.

It was an eventful night at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, and here's a list of three records that were broken in the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match.

#1 Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli broke Mayank Agarwal and Chris Gayle's record

Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli added 148 runs for the first wicket (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli had a magnificent partnership of 148 runs for the first wicket against the Mumbai Indians. Du Plessis departed from the crease after scoring 73 runs off 43 balls, while Virat remained unbeaten till the end with 82 runs to his name.

Kohli and du Plessis set a new record for the highest opening stand for RCB in an IPL match against the Mumbai Indians. Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal previously held the record with their 113-run partnership during the 2011 IPL season.

#2 Virat Kohli went past Rohit Sharma on an elite list during his first match of IPL 2023

Virat Kohli scored 82 runs off 49 balls against the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023 last night. He batted at a strike rate of 167.34. Courtesy of his brilliant performance, Kohli has now jumped ahead of Rohit Sharma on the list of Indian batters with the most half-centuries at a strike rate of 150+.

Kohli now has 23 such innings, where he scored more than 50 runs and had a strike rate of 150 or more. Rohit Sharma is second on the list with 22 such innings in the Indian Premier League.

#3 Faf du Plessis achieved a unique record against Rohit Sharma during IPL 2023 match

Faf du Plessis has a 2-0 win-loss record against Rohit Sharma (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Faf du Plessis won his second consecutive match as captain against IPL's most successful skipper (in terms of trophy wins), Rohit Sharma. The Royal Challengers Bangalore captain now has a 2-0 win-loss record in IPL games against Rohit.

Courtesy of this feat, du Plessis has become the first overseas captain in IPL to have won more than one match against Rohit without losing against a team led by him. All other foreign captains who have won more than one match against Rohit have lost at least one game against him.

