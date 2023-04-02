RCB vs MI, IPL 2023: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch history and IPL records

Royal Challengers Bangalore will host the Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium tonight in IPL 2023. RCB will return to their home venue for the first time since the 2019 season.

The track at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is known to be a batting paradise. Fans should expect a high-scoring contest between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians tonight in IPL 2023.

Before RCB and MI kick off their respective IPL campaigns in Bengaluru, here's a look at the pitch history of the venue.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru IPL records & stats

The pitch in Bengaluru helps the batters. Over the years, fans have witnessed some high-scoring games on this ground. It should not be a surprise if another high-scoring encounter takes place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium tonight.

The average first innings score on this ground is 169. Teams batting second have won 44 out of the 81 matches in Bengaluru, which is why the captain winning the toss may elect to field first.

Here is a summary of some important stats and numbers from previous IPL matches played in Bengaluru:

IPL matches played: 81

Matches won by teams batting first: 33

Matches won by teams batting second: 44

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 4

Highest individual score: 175* - Chris Gayle (RCB) vs. Pune Warriors, 2013

Best bowling figures: 4/9 - Samuel Badree (RCB) vs. Mumbai Indians, 2017

Highest team score: 263/5 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Pune Warriors, 2013

Lowest team score: 82 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, 2008

Average first-innings score: 169

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch report

As mentioned earlier, the pitch at this venue is excellent for batting. Batters from both teams will be keen to get out there in the middle and score big for their respective teams. Fast bowlers may receive some help from the surface initially, but as the match progresses, the economy rate of the bowlers will likely get higher and higher.

Virat Kohli has scored over 2,300 runs in IPL matches in Bengaluru. He will be the player to watch out for from the RCB squad tonight.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru last IPL match

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat SunRisers Hyderabad by four wickets in the previous IPL match on this ground. Kane Williamson's 70-run knock helped SRH score 175/7 in 20 overs. In reply, RCB reached 178/6 in 19.2 overs, riding on fifties from Shimron Hetmyer and Gurkeerat Singh Mann.

13 wickets fell in that game, with pacers bagging eight of them. 17 sixes were hit in the match.

Brief Scores: SunRisers Hyderabad 175/7 (Kane Williamson 70*, Washington Sundar 3/24) lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore 178/6 (Shimron Hetmyer 75, Khaleel Ahmed 3/37) by four wickets.

