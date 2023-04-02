RCB vs MI, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number five of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, April 2. This will be the second match of the double-header.

RCB will resume their hunt for the elusive IPL crown yet again. While the Bangalore franchise reached the final of the T20 league for the last time in 2016, they have made it to the playoffs for the last three years in a row.

Faf du Plessis slipped into the role of leader rather seamlessly. Virat Kohli’s return to form will be one of the biggest positives for Bangalore heading into IPL 2023.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians suffered the most due to the mega auction for the 2022 season as a well-knit unit had to be dismantled.

MI finished last in the points table, with only four wins in the entire edition. Rohit Sharma and co. will be hoping for a turnaround as they kick-start their IPL 2023 campaign.

Today's RCB vs MI toss result

RCB have won the toss and opted to field. Speaking about the decision, Faf du Plessis explained:

“There's a bit of weather around. There has been a bit of dew in the practice games too.”

Apart from Du Plessis, Michael Bracewell, Glenn Maxwell, and Reece Topley are the four overseas players in the Bangalore XI. For Mumbai, Tim David, Cameron Green, Jofra Archer and Jason Behrendorff feature in the starting XI.

RCB vs MI - Today's match playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (w), Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan

Today's RCB vs MI pitch report

According to Darren Ganga, there are short boundaries at this venue. The pitch is always batter biased. Very little grass, so there should be consistency and the batters can hit through the line. The bowlers will have to bring out all the tricks.

Today's RCB vs MI match players list

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik (w), Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Sonu Yadav, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Finn Allen, Himanshu Sharma

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Dewald Brevis, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (w), Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Cameron Green, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal

RCB vs MI - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Nitin Menon, Tapan Sharma

TV umpire: Virender Sharma

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

