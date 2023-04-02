RCB vs MI Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2023 match?

An Indian Premier League (IPL) classic is finally upon us in the 2023 edition, with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) set to welcome the Mumbai Indians (MI) to the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, April 2.

Unlike fans, bowlers won't be particularly looking forward to bowling at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. To make matters worse, the lead bowlers of the two franchises will be missing in action.

RCB's problem will be resolved soon; Wanindu Hasaranga is on international duty with Sri Lanka and should be available for selection after a game or two. MI, on the other hand, will have to contend with the absence of the injured Jasprit Bumrah for the entirety of IPL 2023.

Bangalore will also be without Josh Hazlewood, who is recovering from a persistent heel issue. They also lost Will Jacks to injury, but replacement signing Michael Bracewell seems to be fitting in well with the side.

RCB have won four of the last five meetings between the two sides. They faced each other only once last season, with Bangalore triumphing by seven wickets with nine balls to spare.

IPL 2023, RCB vs MI Match Prediction: Chinnaswamy waits eagerly with Rohit, Kohli and Co. all set to face off

India Press Conference

The Chinnaswamy Stadium could prove to be the decisive factor on Sunday. RCB's bowling lineup looks decent even without Hasaranga, while MI are heavily reliant on Jofra Archer to produce some magic.

With the excellent surface and short boundaries playing into the hands of the batters, Bangalore's slightly weakened batting unit could find something to work with. Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli won't face much of a threat with the new ball, while there are no spinners who can trouble them extensively as well.

Glenn Maxwell will probably take some time to regain his best form, but Bracewell seems to be in excellent nick. Dinesh Karthik is still a potent force, and with MI's death bowling likely to be a problem, the veteran keeper-batter could feast on Sunday.

MI, on the other hand, will look towards their batting might to pull off a victory. If they win the toss and decide to chase, they will definitely be the favorites.

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan are due good seasons with the bat, while Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma are extremely dangerous on their day. If the top four don't do the job, ₹25.75 crore worth of overseas talent, in the form of Cameron Green and Tim David, will walk in.

But the result of the toss aside, Mumbai might not have the bowling to contend with Bangalore. Du Plessis and Co. are the more well-rounded outfit even without Hasaranga and Hazlewood, and as mentioned earlier, the venue could be a great equalizer.

MI are known to be slow starters, having lost their opening game in most of their IPL campaigns. While that trend is bound to be bucked at some point in the near future, the signs point towards an RCB win. Unless MI chase, of course, in which case they will be the favorites.

Prediction: RCB to win Match 5 of IPL 2023.

Poll : Who will win Match 5 of IPL 2023? RCB MI 0 votes