RCB vs MI: Rajat Patidar set for IPL 2021 debut

IPL 2021 will see hard-hitting Madhya Pradesh batsman Rajat Patidar make his debut for RCB. Virat Kohli confirmed he would be playing in Devdutt Padikkal's place, ahead of the team's season opener against the Mumbai Indians.

What does this mean for Rajat Patidar and RCB?

Rajat Patidar now has the chance to make a mark on one of the biggest cricketing tournaments in the world.

In a practice match leading up to the tournament, Patidar impressed for his team, slamming a 49-ball 104. Clearly, the knock has helped Patidar make his way into a team filled with superstars. It would, of course, help that he is rated highly by Mike Hesson, RCB's Director of Cricket Operations.

Know Your Challengers | Rajat Patidar



Rajat Patidar has been turning heads with his domestic performances for some time now.

"It’s his (Rajat Patidar) first IPL. He’s 27 years old so he understands the first-class system well. He’s a top-quality batsman. He has done well domestically both in Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare. He’s a guy we’ve watched for two years,” Hesson said of Patidar."

“He’s smallish in stature but certainly generates a huge amount of power. He’s very good against both pace and pace. He’s a player who has excited us and that’s why we were really keen to get him at the auction. We’ve had our training yesterday and once again he showed those skills,” he added.

Patidar has been in the domestic circuit for a while now. At 27, he's a crisp hitter who favours the leg side. The right-hander has been in great nick of late and is coming off a good limited-overs season.

The recent 50+ scores over the last two months, including a career-best 96 in a T20 match against Goa and a 102 against Andhra in a Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture, was something the scouts at RCB would have taken note of. Eventually, Rajat Patidar was purchased for his base price of INR 20 lakhs.

Also playing for RCB today are Aussie acquisitions Glenn Maxwell and Dan Christian. Kyle Jamieson, the Kiwi quick, also finds a place in the RCB playing XI for the first time.