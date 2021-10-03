RCB vs PBKS: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 48 of IPL 2021

Punjab Kings will aim to continue their winning momentum when they battle the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021 today. The Kings defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous Indian Premier League match, thereby keeping their playoff hopes alive.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore are just a step away from reserving their spot in the next round of IPL 2021. The Royal Challengers will be high on confidence, having defeated the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals in their last two matches.

When PBKS and RCB battled earlier this year, the Mohali-based franchise emerged victorious by 34 runs. PBKS fans will hope for a similar performance from their side. Here's a look at Punjab's head-to-head stats against Bangalore before their big battle.

RCB vs PBKS head-to-head stats

Punjab Kings lead the head-to-head record against Royal Challengers Bangalore by 15-12. RCB built a four-match winning streak against PBKS in 2018 and 2019.

But right now, PBKS are on a three-match winning streak against RCB. Their head-to-head record in the UAE favors PBKS 3-0.

RCB vs PBKS: Numbers you need to know before Match No. 48 of IPL 2021

KL Rahul played an incredible knock of 132 runs when the Punjab Kings battled Royal Challengers Bangalore last year in the UAE. Rahul holds the record for the best score in RCB vs PBKS matches.

Virat Kohli has amassed 716 runs while donning the RCB jersey against PBKS. His highest score against Punjab was 113 in 2016.

Yuzvendra Chahal has scalped the most wickets (22) in RCB vs PBKS matches. The leg-spinner has the best figures of 4/25 versus Punjab.

Mohammed Shami has taken six RCB wickets while playing for PBKS. He has been in good touch in IPL 2021.

