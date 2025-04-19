RCB vs PBKS Highlights, IPL 2025: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 34

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) hosted the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, April 18, in Match No. 34 of IPL 2025. The Shreyas Iyer-led side outclassed RCB in the encounter.

The game was reduced to 14 overs per side due to rain. Asked to bat first, Bengaluru found themselves in a precarious position after losing early wickets. Tim David was the only saving grace for the home team with an unbeaten 50-run knock in 26 deliveries.

Skipper Rajat Patdiar scored 23 runs in 18 balls. No other batter apart from the two managed to reach the double-figure mark, as the Punjab bowlers ran riot. The side ultimately finished at 95/9 after 14 overs.

Arsheep Singh, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Harpreet Brar took two wickets apiece. PBKS chased the target in just 12.1 overs to claim a comprehensive five-wicket victory.

Nehal Wadhera shone with the bat for Punjab, remaining unbeaten on 33 off 19 balls. Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers, registering figures of 3-0-14-3.

RCB suffered their third straight loss at home this season. With four wins from seven outings, they are fourth on the points table. PBKS, on the other hand, clinched their fifth win in seven fixtures and are second in the standings.

Although RCB suffered a defeat, David was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his splendid batting exploits. On that note, let's look at three moments from the match that generated buzz among the fans.

RCB vs PBKS Highlights, IPL 2025: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans

#1 Tim David's hat-trick of sixes against Harpreet Brar

Tim David was the lone warrior for RCB as wickets fell like nine pins from the other end. The swashbuckling batter helped his side finish with a flurry by taking left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar to the cleaners in the final over.

The over started with three back-to-back dot balls. However, David made amends by hitting a hat-trick of sixes against Brar. The fourth ball of the over sailed over the long-on fence for a six.

David followed it up by hitting another maximum, this time over deep mid-wicket. There was no respite for Brar as the batter hit the subsequent delivery for a six as well.

To make matters worse for PBKS, the third six was off a no-ball. David finished the innings with a double, taking RCB's total to 95.

#2 Arshdeep Singh puts RCB on the back foot with brilliant new-ball spell

PBKS left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh's first over started with Phil Salt hitting a boundary down the ground. The bowler bounced back in stunning fashion, dismissing the dangerous Salt on the fourth ball.

Salt got a top-edge and keeper Jos Inglis did well to grab a skier. Arshdeep provided his team with another massive breakthrough, sending back Virat Kohli in his subsequent over.

Kohli went for the pull shot but ended up top-edging it. Marco Jansen completed a fine catch at mid-on. Arsdheep eventually finished with impressive figures of 3-0-23-2.

#3 Nehal Wadhera gets the better of Suyash Sharma

PBKS batter Nehal Wadhera looked in ominous touch in the run chase. The southpaw counter-attacked RCB's leg spinner Suyash Sharma to put his team in a commanding position.

Bowling the ninth over, Suyash bowled four dots on the trot, giving Bengaluru some hope. However, Wadhera redeemed himself by hitting a four and a six on the final two balls.

Wadhera hit yet another six and a four in Suyash's subsequent over, dominating the contest against the crafty spinner.

