RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Final: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch history and T20 records

Narendra Modi Stadium will host the IPL 2025 Final between the Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on June 3. It is the second final for PBKS, while RCB will appear in the final for the fourth time.

Neither of the two teams have won the championship before. It will be a historic night in IPL's history, regardless of which team comes out on top. It could be Shreyas Iyer's second title win in two years or Rajat Patidar's maiden IPL trophy victory.

Before the clash between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru begins in Ahmedabad, here's a quick look at the venue's pitch history and IPL records.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad IPL records

Teams batting first and teams batting second have achieved almost equal success in the newly rebuilt stadium of Ahmedabad. In most matches, the pitch has been fantastic for batting.

A batting paradise will likely be on offer when RCB and PBKS take on each other. Here are crucial numbers to know from the previous IPL matches hosted by Ahmedabad:

IPL matches played: 33

Won by teams batting first: 15

Won by teams batting second: 17

Abandoned: 1

Highest team total: 243/5 - PBKS vs GT, 2025

Lowest team total: 88 - GT vs DC, 2024

Highest successful run-chase: 207/7 - KKR vs GT, 2023

Lowest score defended: 130/8 - DC vs GT, 2023

Highest individual score: 129 - Shubman Gill (GT) vs MI, 2023

Best bowling figures: 5/14 - Mohit Sharma (GT) vs MI, 2023

Average first innings score: 179.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Pitch report

The pitch report will be live from Ahmedabad before the coin toss happens in the final match. It is the second consecutive game of IPL 2025 to happen in Ahmedabad.

The last match played here was Qualifier 2 on Sunday, June 1, where the Mumbai Indians could not defend a 204-run target against the Punjab Kings. Anything around 220-230 should be a defendable score on this ground.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Last IPL match

Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the previous IPL match played at the Narendra Modi Stadium. It was the Qualifier 2 match of this season, where MI posted 203/6 in 20 overs, and then, PBKS chased the 204-run target with six balls to spare.

Only one batter, namely Shreyas Iyer, scored a half-century in that game. Here is the scorecard's summary:

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 203/6 (Suryakumar Yadav 44, Azmatullah Omarzai 2/43) lost to Punjab Kings 207/5 (Shreyas Iyer 87*, Ashwani Kumar 2/55) by 5 wickets.

