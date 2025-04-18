RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch history and T20 records

M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday, April 18. It is the seventh match for both teams this season. While RCB have won their four away games, they have yet to win at home.

The Bengaluru-based franchise first suffered a defeat against the Gujarat Titans, followed by a loss at the hands of the Delhi Capitals. They will be keen to avoid a hat-trick of defeats when they take on the Punjab Kings.

Ahead of the clash between RCB and PBKS at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, here's a look at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium's IPL records.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, IPL records

Teams batting second have won both the matches played in Bengaluru this season. Thus, the captain who wins the toss will likely opt to field first at this stadium.

Here are some other crucial stats from the previous IPL games hosted by Bengaluru:

IPL matches played: 97

Won by teams batting first: 41

Won by teams batting second: 52

No result: 4

Highest individual score: 175* - Chris Gayle (RCB) vs Pune Warriors, 2013

Best bowling figures: 4/9 - Samuel Badree (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians, 2017

Highest team total: 287/3 - SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2024

Lowest team total: 82 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2008

Highest successful run-chase: 186/3 - Deccan Chargers vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2010

Average first innings score: 168.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, pitch report

The pitch report will be streamed live from Bengaluru right before the toss on JioHotstar in India. The pitch has seemed decent for batting in the previous two matches played at this stadium.

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj took a match-winning three-wicket haul for the Gujarat Titans here. Perhaps, the pacers may also receive some help from the conditions.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Last IPL match

The Delhi Capitals defeated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets in the previous IPL match hosted by the Chinnaswamy Stadium. KL Rahul's excellent knock of 93* guided DC home while chasing 164 runs.

The batters of RCB and DC smashed a total of 17 sixes during that match. Here's a quick look at the match summary:

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 163/7 (Tim David 37*, Kuldeep Yadav 2/17) lost to Delhi Capitals 169/4 (KL Rahul 93*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/26) by 6 wickets.

