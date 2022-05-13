RCB vs PBKS, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 60

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 60 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. The match is significant for both teams, as they look to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Bangalore have 14 points from 12 games and are fourth in the points table. However, their last game in the league stage is against Gujarat Titans (GT). So, they would want to beat Punjab and do that by a big margin to give their net run rate a boost.

Punjab, meanwhile, have played one game less than RCB. However, they have only ten points from 11 game. They will have to win all their remaining three games to have a decent chance of finishing in the top four. A loss on Friday could more or less seal their fate in the tournament.

Today's IPL toss result

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, captain Faf du Plessis said:

“ The trend in the competition suggests that the wickets are getting better; toss isn't making much of a difference. Not quite sure what the pitch is going to do, so we'll have a look in the first few overs.”

Bangalore are going in with an unchanged squad. For Punjab, left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar comes in for Sandeep Sharma.

RCB vs PBKS - Today's Match Playing XIs

RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (w), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

PBKS: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jitesh Sharma (w), Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh.

Today IPL match player list

RCB squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Akash Deep, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Aneeshwar Gautam.

PBKS squad: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal (c), Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Benny Howell, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Shahrukh Khan, Prerak Mankad, Odean Smith, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa.

RCB vs PBKS - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal, Nitin Pandit.

TV umpire: Navdeep Singh.

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath.

