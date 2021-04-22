RCB vs RR head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 16 of IPL 2021

The Rajasthan Royals will play their fourth IPL 2021 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium tonight. While the RR have only won one game this season, the RCB are on a three-match winning streak.

RCB and RR crossed swords twice in IPL 2020, with the former emerging victorious while chasing on both occasions.

Although the Royals will look forward to avenging those losses tonight, it won't be as easy as they will be without three of their English stars - Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, and Liam Livingstone.

The RCB will start the match as favorites, and here's a look at their head-to-head stats against RR in the IPL.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals head-to-head stats

Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Rajasthan Royals have beaten each other 10 times in the Indian Premier League. The Royals led the head-to-head record until 2020, but RCB leveled the score with two wins in IPL 2020.

In their first meeting last season, Rajasthan scored 154/6 in their 20 overs. The RCB chased the target with eight wickets in hand. In the second fixture between the two teams, RR set a 178-run target, which the Bangalore-based franchise chased down with seven wickets in hand.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals: Numbers you need to know before their IPL 2021 encounter

AB de Villiers has scored the most runs (484) in RCB vs RR matches. Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli, with 482 runs against the Royals, is right behind the South African great.

While RR captain Sanju Samson has amassed 220 runs against the Bangalore-based franchise, Shreyas Gopal has picked up 14 wickets for Rajasthan against the RCB. It remains to be seen if Gopal will feature against Virat Kohli and co. tonight.