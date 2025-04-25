RCB vs RR Highlights, IPL 2025 (24/4): 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 42

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) faced Rajasthan Royals (RR) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Thursday, April 24, in match number 42 of IPL 2025. RCB completed a thrilling 11-run victory, ending their three-match losing streak at home this season.

After being put in to bat first, the hosts were off to an impressive start. Openers Virat Kohli and Phil Salt kicked off proceedings with a 61-run partnership. Kohli hit a wonderful half-century, finishing with 70 runs off 42 deliveries.

The ace batter also stitched a stunning 95-run stand for the second wicket alongside Devdutt Padikkal. The southpaw also notched up an impactful fifty for his team, scoring 50 runs in 27 balls.

RCB registered 205/5 in 20 overs. Sandeep Sharma picked up two wickets, while Wanindu Hasaranga and Jofra Archer claimed one scalp each.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was RR's top batter in the run chase, contributing 49 runs off 19 balls. Dhruv Jurel narrowly missed out on a half-century as well, scoring 47 runs from 34 deliveries.

Rajasthan ultimately finished at 194/9 after 20 overs. Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers, recording figures of 4-0-33-4. He was adjudged the Player of the Match for his brilliant performance.

Following their sixth win in nine games, RCB have climbed to the third spot in the IPL 2025 points table. RR, on the other hand, have just two victories in nine outings are placed eighth.

Here's a look at three moments from that match that generated buzz among the fans:

#1 Virat Kohli lifts Josh Hazlewood after RCB's victory

Josh Hazlewood turned things around for RCB with his splendid bowling exploits in the death overs. He conceded just seven runs from his final two overs. He bowled the crucial penultimate over when RR required 18 runs off 12 balls.

The Australian pacer did a terrific job, conceding just one run and taking two wickets. Virat Kohli acknowledged Hazlewood's role in Bengaluru's victory as he ran straight towards him after the match and lifted him.

Here's a video of the incident:

#2 Yashasvi Jaiswal makes his intentions clear with first-ball six

RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal came out all guns blazing in the run chase. The southpaw enthralled the viewers by hitting the first ball of the innings for a six.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar started with a length delivery. Jaiswal dispatched the ball for a towering six with an authoritative pull shot. You can watch the clip of the shot below:

Jaiswal played some wonderful shots during his stay at the crease, hitting three sixes and seven fours. However, his 49-run knock went in vain as his team ended up on the losing side.

#3 Veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar enjoys last laugh in contest with 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi

RR opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi grabbed headlines by becoming the youngest debutant in the league's history. He played a dazzling 34-run knock against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in his maiden IPL 2025 outing.

The youngster hit a couple of sixes against RCB as well, both of which came against Bhuvneshwar Kumar's bowling. However, the senior pacer eventually won the contest by knocking over Suryavanshi in the fifth over.

The batter went for a big hit over long-on but failed to get any connection and the ball ended up crashing into the middle stump.

