RCB vs RR IPL 2023: Full List of Award Winners, Player of The Match, Scorecard & Records

In what was a high-scoring thriller, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) continued their winning momentum when they trounced league-leaders Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 32 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Being a stand-in captain for the second consecutive game, Virat Kohli lost the toss and RCB were put to bat first. The hosts had a dodgy start, losing two wickets within the first three overs.

Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell then played remarkably and took the team's total to 189/9.

In reply, RR were in a comfortable position at 92/1 at the halfway point. However, Harshal Patel, who came in as an impact substitute, claimed three wickets as RCB won the game by a slim margin of seven runs.

Now that the RCB vs RR match of IPL 2023 is in the history books, let's have a look at the award winners, scorecards, and records broken in the game.

List of all Award winners and Player of the Match

Australian hard-hitter Glenn Maxwell was adjudged Player of the Match for his sumptuous knock of 77 off 44 under pressure. He slammed six boundaries and four sixes after his side were reeling at 12/2.

Here's a look at all the award winners:

Player of the Match: Glenn Maxwell (77 off 44)

Game-changer of the Match: Glenn Maxwell

Catch of the Match: Shahbaz Ahmed

Most Valuable Asset of the Match: Glenn Maxwell

Longest Six of the Match: Glenn Maxwell (91 meters)

Electric Striker of the Match: Dhruv Jurel (strike rate of 212)

Most Fours of the Match: Faf du Plessis (8 fours)

RCB vs RR, IPL 2023 Match Scorecard

Due to an injury concern, RCB used Faf du Plessis as an "Impact Player" and Virat Kohli went onto the field for the toss. RR skipper Sanju Samson chose to bowl first after winning the toss.

Trent Boult gave RR an ideal start once more by trapping Kohli on the first ball of the contest. Shahbaz Ahmed, who batted at No. 3, got holed out in the next over by the Kiwi pacer.

With RCB at 12/2, Du Plessis joined hands with Glenn Maxwell and the duo stitched up their third consecutive 100+ run partnership in Bengaluru. Maxwell was at his best, scoring 77 off 44. He took a toll on a well-balanced RR bowling unit and counter-attacked brilliantly.

Du Plessis, meanwhile, continued his superlative form, mustering 62 off 39, with eight boundaries and two sixes. However, as soon as he lost his wicket in the 14th over, RCB lost the plot and went from 139/2 to 184/9. With Boult and Sandeep Sharma claiming two wickets apiece, RCB finished on 189/9.

In their hunt for 190, RR lost Jos Buttler early. Two young Indian left-handers in Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal then took the game forward and stitched up a great 98-run partnership. While Jaiswal missed out on a half-century, Padikkal scored 52 against his former team.

With Harshal Patel claiming three wickets, RCB came back into the game and eventually restricted the visitors to 182/6. Dhruv Jurel remained stranded at one end for a well-made 34* off 16.

RCB vs RR, IPL 2023: Top records and stats from Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals match

Despite all the drama, the high-scoring thriller in Bengaluru also saw some records getting broken. Here's a look at some interesting records and stats emerging from the match:

1. Trent Boult completed 100 IPL wickets during his two-wicket haul. As a result, he became the first-ever New Zealander to complete 100 IPL wickets.

2. Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell played superlative knocks in the first innings. They stitched up a partnership of 127 runs, smashing their third consecutive 100+ run partnership at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. They are now the first-ever pair to share a century partnership in three consecutive IPL matches.

3. During his knock of 77, Maxwell completed 1000 runs for RCB. He is now only the fifth batter to achieve the landmark for the franchise.

