RCB vs RR, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday, April 24. The 42nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
With five wins from eight matches, RCB have played incredible cricket this year so far, but only away from home. At the Chinnaswamy Stadium, they have lost all three IPL 2025 games. The Rajat Patidar-led side would love to break that hoodoo.
RR, meanwhile, have been disappointing, winning just two of their eight games thus far. They will miss regular skipper Sanju Samson due to an injury tonight.
Ahead of the much-awaited fixture, let's look at the detailed preview, involving probable XIs, pitch report, and live-streaming details for the RCB vs RR showdown.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match details
Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 42, Indian Premier League 2025.
Date and Time: Thursday, April 24, 7.30 pm IST.
Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Pitch Report
The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is one of the toughest venues for the bowlers. With small boundaries and a fast outfield, batters tend to rule the roost here.
However, the pitch for the RCB vs RR clash will have some patches of grass, giving the pacers something to look forward to. The exact pitch report will be broadcast live just before the toss at 7:00 pm IST.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Weather Forecast
There's some good news for fans, as there is no prediction of rain during the RCB vs RR match hours. The previous game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium was a rain-curtailed game, with RCB and the Delhi Capitals (DC) locking horns in a 14-over-per-side affair.
Tonight, fans won't need to worry about the weather. The temperature is expected to hover around 30 degrees Celsius.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Probable XIs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma
Rajasthan Royals
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag (c), Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Wandindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana/Kwena Maphaka, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar
