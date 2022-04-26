RCB vs RR, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 39

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 39 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday.

Bangalore go in having suffered a thrashing at the hands of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). They were bundled out for a paltry 68 and ended up losing the painfully one-sided contest by nine wickets.

Rajasthan have won their last two matches and are in third position in the IPL 2022 points table. Their wins against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) came in high-scoring encounters. Both times they posted totals in excess of 200 and defended the score. Jos Buttler scored hundreds in both games. Yuzvendra Chahal claimed five wickets against KKR, while Prasidh Krishna finished with a three-fer against Delhi.

The last time RCB and RR met, during the first half of IPL 2022, Bangalore clinched the contest by four wickets. Dinesh Karthik smashed an unbeaten 44 off 23 as Bangalore chased down a target of 170 with five balls to spare.

Today's IPL toss result

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Explaining the decision, captain Faf du Plessis said:

“There will be a bit in it early on and we'll look to exploit it tonight.”

Bangalore have brought in Rajat Patidar for Anuj Rawat, while Virat Kohli will open the innings. RR have made a couple of changes - Daryl Mitchell comes in for Karun Nair and Kuldeep Sen for Obed McCoy.

RCB vs RR - Today's Match Playing XIs

RCB playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (w), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

RR playing XI: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Daryl Mitchell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Today IPL match player list

RCB squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Jason Behrendorff, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar Gautam

RR squad: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Daryl Mitchell, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

RCB vs RR - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan, Bruce Oxenford

TV umpire: Ulhas Gandhe

Match Referee: Narayanan Kutty

