RCB vs SRH head to head stats for Match 36, IPL 2022

IPL 2022 action will continue tomorrow evening with a battle between IPL 2016 finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Both franchises have been fantastic in the new season so far, which is why fans should expect a closely contested southern derby on Saturday evening.

Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium will play host to the clash between the franchises from Bangalore and Hyderabad. Some big names like Faf du Plessis, Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and Aiden Markram will be in action during this contest.

Before RCB and SRH cross swords for the first time this season, here's a look at their head-to-head stats in the IPL.

RCB vs SRH head-to-head records

Sunrisers Hyderabad lead the head-to-head record against the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 11-8. The Hyderabad-based franchise also denied RCB a chance of winning the title in 2016.

Last 5 RCB vs SRH match results

SRH have a 3-2 lead in the head-to-head record of their last five matches against RCB. Here's a look at the match results:

SRH (141/7) beat RCB (137/6) by four runs, Oct 6, 2021 RCB (149/8) beat SRH (143/9) by six runs, Apr 14, 2021 SRH (132/4) beat RCB (131/7) by six wickets, Nov 6, 2020 SRH (121/5) beat RCB (120/7) by five wickets, Oct 31, 2020 RCB (163/5) beat SRH (153) by 10 runs, Sep 21, 2020

Last 5 match results of RCB in Brabourne Stadium

RCB have not played a single game at the Brabourne Stadium in IPL 2022. So, their record at this stadium in IPL 2022 is 0-0.

Last 5 match results of SRH in Brabourne Stadium

Sunrisers Hyderabad have a 100% win record at the Brabourne Stadium in IPL 2022. They won their fixture against the Kolkata Knight Riders on this ground.

SRH (176/3) beat KKR (175/8) by 7 wickets, Apr 15, 2022

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee