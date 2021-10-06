RCB vs SRH: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 52 of IPL 2021

After securing their place in the IPL 2021 playoffs, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will aim to continue their winning momentum when they meet the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH tonight.

RCB have 16 points to their name from 12 games in the Indian Premier League season. If the Virat Kohli-led outfit win their remaining two matches, they can finish in the Top 2, thereby confirming two chances to qualify for the grand finale.

Meanwhile, SRH have already been eliminated from the tournament. They are confirmed to finish last in the IPL 2021 standings. Hyderabad will play for pride tonight.

RCB defeated SRH during the first phase of IPL 2021 and will be keen to complete a double. Before the two teams battle in Abu Dhabi, here's a look at their head-to-head stats.

RCB vs SRH head-to-head stats

Although Royal Challengers Bangalore recorded a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier in IPL 2021, they still trail 8-10 in the head-to-head record. SRH beat RCB twice in their last two matches in the UAE.

Last year, SRH and RCB crossed swords in the IPL 2020 Eliminator, where Hyderabad emerged victorious by six wickets. It will be interesting to see if Hyderabad can complete a hat-trick of wins against Bangalore in the Gulf nation.

RCB vs SRH: Numbers you need to know before Match No. 52 of IPL 2021

David Warner has scored the most runs (647) in RCB vs. SRH matches. However, he is unlikely to play tonight in IPL 2021.

Virat Kohli has aggregated 564 runs against SRH in the IPL. The right-handed batter's highest score against Hyderabad is 93*.

Yuzvendra Chahal has scalped the most wickets (16) in RCB vs. SRH games. The right-arm leg-spinner has best figures of 3/18 against the Orange Army.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been the most successful bowler (15 wickets) for SRH in matches against RCB. It will be exciting to see how he performs tonight in IPL 2021.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee

