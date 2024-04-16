RCB vs SRH, IPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Sunrisers Hyderabad recorded their fourth win of IPL 2024 last night (Monday, April 16) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Orange Army defeated home team Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs in a run-fest.

After being asked to bat first, the Sunrisers Hyderabad tormented the home side and scored a record 287 runs in 20 overs. Travis Head stole the show by blasting a 39-ball century at the top of the order.

In reply, RCB scored 262 runs in 20 overs, losing by 25 runs eventually. Here's a look at the scorecard, stats, and award winners from this IPL 2024 game.

List of all award winners in RCB vs SRH match, IPL 2024

Travis Head unsurprisingly won the Man of the Match award for aggregating 101 runs off 42 balls. The Sunrisers Hyderabad opener smacked nine fours and eight sixes to destroy the Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowling lineup.

Apart from that, Head also won the Super Sixes and Most Fours awards at the post-match presentation ceremony. Here is the complete list of award winners:

Man of the Match: Travis Head (101 off 42)

Most Fours in the Match: Travis Head (9 fours)

Super Sixes of the Match: Travis Head (8 sixes)

Electric Striker of the Match: Abdul Samad (Strike rate of 370).

RCB vs SRH scorecard

RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 match scorecard

Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head got SRH off to a flying start at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Sharma departed after a 22-ball 34, but Head then joined hands with Heinrich Klaasen to torment the RCB bowlers. The two overseas batters added 57 runs in just 4.2 overs for the second wicket before Head got out on 102.

Klaasen and Aiden Markram took the score past 200. Lockie Ferguson got rid of Klaasen when he was on 67. Abdul Samad then came in and blasted a 10-ball 37 to guide Hyderabad to 287/3 in 20 overs.

Chasing 288, RCB started well, thanks to an 80-run opening stand between Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli. SRH bounced back by taking five wickets in quick succession. Dinesh Karthik then fought back with an 83-run knock of 35 balls, but RCB lost by 25 runs in the end.

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2024: Top stats and records from Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match

It was a night where a plethora of records were broken in IPL 2024. Here's a look at some of the top stats from this game:

Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 287 runs in 20 overs, setting a new record for the highest team total in all IPL matches played. Royal Challengers Bengaluru finished with 262 in 20 overs. It is a new record for the highest team total in the 2nd innings of any T20 game. Travis Head recorded the fourth-fastest ton in IPL history. He reached his 100 off 39 balls, which is also the fastest by an Aussie batter in IPL history. SRH and RCB scored 549 runs in 40 overs. It is a new record for the highest aggregate by two teams in a T20 match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback