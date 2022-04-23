RCB vs SRH, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 36

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 36 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. This will be the second match of the double-header.

RCB are currently in the top half of the points table, with 10 points from seven matches. SRH have eight points to their name, having won four matches in a row.

In their last match, Bangalore got the better of a strong Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) outfit by 18 runs. Batting first, they put up 181 for 6 as skipper Faf du Plessis roared back to form with 96 off 64. Pacer Josh Hazlewood then claimed 4 for 25 as Bangalore eased to victory.

Hyderabad were terrific in their last game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). Bowling first, they held Punjab to 151 and then eased to the target, winning the match by seven wickets. With two in-form sides, expect a close battle.

Today's IPL toss result

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Sharing his views on the decision, skipper Kane Williamson explained:

“It’s quite humid, perhaps some dew coming in, so we'll have to see. The wickets tend to remain similar throughout.”

Both teams are going in with the same playing XI that took the field in their respective previous matches.

RCB vs SRH - Today's Match Playing XIs

RCB playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

SRH playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Today IPL match player list

RCB squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar Gautam

SRH squad: Kane Williamson (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Washington Sundar, Shreyas Gopal, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh Dubey

RCB vs SRH - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Chirra Ravikanthreddy, Jayaraman Madanagopal

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney

Match Referee: Manu Nayyar

Edited by Sai Krishna