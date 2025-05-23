RCB vs SRH Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2025 match?

After a 20-day gap enforced by the tournament's suspension and a washout upon resumption, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will finally take the field when they take on the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Lucknow on Friday, April 23. The playoff spots are decided in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), but the "hosts" have a lot to play for.
RCB are well in the hunt for a top-two finish, with the Gujarat Titans' defeat yesterday playing into their hands. Rajat Patidar and company have played an excellent brand of cricket so far in the tournament, and although they'll be a touch disappointed at having the game moved out of the Chinnaswamy Stadium, they'll know that a better chance at a result works in their favor.
SRH, meanwhile, have already been eliminated from playoff contention. However, the Orange Army are on the back of a win and may even welcome Travis Head back into the mix for this contest. Keen to finish on a high, Hyderabad will welcome the dual incentive of spoiling their opponents' party.
Bengaluru, of course, will be without Josh Hazlewood and Devdutt Padikkal. Patidar is recovering from a hand injury, but signs indicate that he will be fit to feature on Friday.
RCB's squad for IPL 2025: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Agarwal, Swastik Chikara, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Mohit Rathee, Suyash Sharma, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Salam, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi.
SRH's squad for IPL 2025: Travis Head, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Atharva Taide, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Harsh Dubey, Rahul Chahar, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Wiaan Mulder, Eshan Malinga.
IPL 2025: Can RCB inch closer to top-two finish?
These two teams are fairly evenly matched on paper despite how their respective campaigns have transpired. The absence of Hazlewood leaves a huge hole in RCB's bowling attack, one that might already struggle to squeeze in four overs of Krunal Pandya against SRH's explosive spin hitters.
And although Hyderabad have been among the worst bowling sides in the competition, things are marginally looking up for them. Harsh Dubey has entered the fray, giving them a quality left-arm spinner against RCB's band of right-handers. Meanwhile, Eshan Malinga and Pat Cummins have stepped up in the last few matches.
On the whole, this contest is too close to call and could hinge on how the openers of the two teams fare. SRH are unlikely to have the powerplay bowling threat needed to stop Virat Kohli and Phil Salt, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal could ask a few questions of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma.
RCB could have a slight edge, although the result could just as easily go in SRH's favor.
Prediction: RCB to win Match 65 of IPL 2025.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS