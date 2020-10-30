IPL 2020, RCB vs SRH: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 52 of IPL 2020 on Saturday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the second game of a double header on 31st October.

This will be an important game for both these sides in different ways. After losing their last few games, RCB currently sit at seven wins from twelve. Another loss could make things difficult for them. They lost by five wickets to MI in their last game.

SRH, meanwhile, have a decent chance of making it to the playoffs if they win both of their remaining two games. They have a positive Net Run Rate after they beat DC by 88 runs in their previous game.

RCB haven't been able to put big totals on the board, and have struggled at accelerating in the middle overs. They'll need Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers to be at their best, especially with the dimensions of the ground favoring the batsmen. RCB have struggled to pick up wickets at the right time as well. Dale Steyn's inclusion hasn't made much of a difference, and they'll hope that Navdeep Saini is fully fit to take part in this game.

SRH, on the other hand, made the bold decision to leave Jonny Bairstow out of the side, and bring in Wriddhiman Saha. The move instantly paid dividends as Saha and Warner blasted away at the top, with Saha scoring a 47-ball 85. They bowled well to restrain the DC batsmen after posting a daunting total of 219, with Rashid Khan bowling one of the best spells in the IPL with three wickets for just seven runs in his four overs.

RCB pulled the game away from within SRH's grasp when both these sides met earlier this season. With the stakes high in this game, it'll be interesting to see what happens.

IPL 2020, RCB vs SRH Match Details

Date: 31st October 2020 (Saturday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Weather Report

It will be less hot in Sharjah than it has been for most of this season. The temperature will be around 30 degrees celsius, with no chance for rain.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah has been getting slower with every passing game. Spinners will be crucial in restricting the run flow in the middle-overs, while seamers will get something off the wicket as well. With dew coming into play in the second innings, captains should look to chase after winning the toss.

Predicted XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB will look to get a win after two consecutive losses. (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

RCB might have to make some changes to their playing XI for this match. Adam Zampa or Isuru Udana could replace Dale Steyn in the playing XI. Navdeep Saini should come straight back in if he's fit.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Shivam Dube/ Navdeep Saini, Isuru Udana/ Adam Zampa, Mohammed Siraj, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Saha batted brilliantly against DC. (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

SRH seems to have struck a nice balance with Saha at the top. With Kane Williamson batting at number four, Warner and Saha have had the license to go hard at the top of the innings. Vijay Shankar pulled his hamstring in the last game, and Abhishek Sharma could replace him if he isn't fully fit.

Predicted XI: Wriddhiman Saha (WK), David Warner, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar/ Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, and T Natarajan.

RCB vs SRH match prediction

Momentum is often a huge factor at end-of-season games like this, and SRH will be full of confidence heading into this game. However, RCB have a lot of match-winners on their side, especially in their batting order on a ground like Sharjah.

SRH's bowling attack still looks unconvincing barring Rashid Khan, and if ABD and Kohli get going, things could get very hard for SRH to control. In the end, games like these are unpredictable, but this game is likely to go down to the wire.

RCB vs SRH TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP