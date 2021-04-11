3 reasons why Jason Behrendorff could have a successful IPL 2021 campaign

Chennai Super Kings have announced left-arm Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff has joined them as a replacement for Josh Hazlewood. Jason Behrendorff is set to miss CSK’s first two games as he will have to undergo a mandatory seven-day quarantine.

Behrendorff has prior experience in the Indian Premier League, having played 5 matches for the Mumbai Indians in the 2019 season, where he scalped 5 wickets at an economy rate of 8.68 runs per over. His 5 wickets include that of Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli.

On that note, we take a look at 3 reasons why Jason Behrendorff might have a successful IPL 2021 campaign.

#1 Jason Behrendorff has been in stellar form of late

Marsh One Day Cup - WA v TAS

Jason Behrendorff has been racking up several dominating performances in the recent past. He won the Man of the Match award in the Marsh Cup where he scalped 3 wickets and also played a knock of 35*.

Though he did not display his wicket-taking prowess in the Big Bash in 2021, he had been quite economical in his bowling.

#2 Jason Behrendorff has been a proven performer on Indian pitches

Jason Behrendorff has the knack of forcing the batsman to make errors with his tight line and lengths. Behrendorff has been able to generate pace on dry Indian pitches and has been a force to be reckoned with.

Behrendorff took figures of 4-21 against India in the 2nd T2OI back in 2017. His scalps contained all of India's top order batsmen, which included the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Manish Pandey. With such an ability to deceive a batsman with his brilliant deliveries, Jason Behrendorff might have a great season playing for CSK.

#3 Jason Behrendorff could excel under MS Dhoni's tutelage

CXI v South Africa - International T20 Tour Match

Jason Behrendorff could develop fast and display his potential to the maximum with MS Dhoni behind the stumps. Dhoni's valuable advice and instructions could help Jason Behrendorff evolve as one of CSK's most lethal wicket-taking bowlers. Behrendorff is expected to bowl the opening spell alongside Sam Curran.

Many players in the past have flourished with MS Dhoni's presence behind the stumps. It wouldn't be a surprise if Jason Behrendorff finishes as the highest wicket for CSK under the tutelage of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.