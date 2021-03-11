Remember KL Rahul - one of India's best T20 batsmen?

In January 2019, KL Rahul, alongside Hardik Pandya, found himself in the middle of an almighty storm. The opener, who had appeared on Karan Johar’s show ‘Koffee with Karan’ was subsequently suspended for some questionable comments, meaning he was sent home mid-way through the series Down Under.

Prior to that, KL Rahul had struggled on the field too, racking up a string of low scores in the Test series. Unsurprisingly, he was axed from the red-ball setup and with the controversy ridding him of a redemption opportunity, plenty felt that he had fallen off a cliff.

A couple of months later though, KL Rahul was recalled into the fold, when Australia toured India for a limited-overs assignment. Immediately, the Punjab Kings skipper looked a different personality and seemed like someone capable of handling the trials and tribulations of international cricket.

The series was followed by another stellar IPL season, wherein KL Rahul amassed 593 runs at an average of 53.90 and a strike rate of 135.38. That it came on the back of an equally magnificent 2018 edition, when he bludgeoned 659 runs at a strike rate 158.41, only highlighted that he had morphed into the archetypal modern batsman.

The aforementioned, while indicating KL Rahul’s incredible prowess in white-ball cricket, also portrayed the chinks that have often defined his career in Test cricket. Nevertheless, with him firing on all cylinders, especially in the IPL, several were content to bide their time, hoping that the opener would eventually find his feet.

India beat the Aussies in their own backyard lately

Unfortunately, though, a combination of injuries and stupendous performances elsewhere have meant that the Test door has remained firmly shut. Additionally, KL Rahul, courtesy of his presence in India’s white-ball outfits, hasn’t exactly received an opportunity to play in the Ranji Trophy – something that has thrown his red-ball credentials into further doubt.

Moreover, in recent times, India’s cricketing calendar has been dominated by Test matches. And, to add to it, those have comprised of the Men In Blue scripting a historic triumph Down Under and then producing a stirring comeback to tame England.

Lately, there has been a tendency, albeit refreshingly, to concentrate more on Test performances – a complete antithesis from what has transpired since the inception of the IPL. Yet, the above has meant that KL Rahul – often looked upon as India’s white-ball poster boy in the past couple of years, has had to wait in the wings.

If one were to be a little blunter, his time away from the side might’ve even made him a worse player, at least in the eyes of the public, for those around him have grabbed their Test opportunities. More importantly, they’ve become a part of Indian folklore, while KL Rahul has been cooling his heels on the sidelines.

Advertisement

Thus, on that yardstick, KL Rahul couldn’t have hoped for the T20I series to come soon enough, considering it accords him an opportunity to rekindle his best form and showcase his attributes. And for someone who has suddenly slipped into oblivion, courtesy India’s exploits in red-ball cricket, that could also be an enormous incentive.

Ideally competition of opening slot in t20is should be Between Rohit and Dhawan and Not KL vs Dhawan — Ram (@Flick_of_wrists) March 9, 2021

KL Rahul has an excellent T20I record since 2019

There is simply no doubting that KL Rahul remains one of India’s top three T20 batsmen, alongside Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. As far as numbers are concerned, no batsman barring Kohli has scored more than KL Rahul in T20Is, since the start of 2019.

While the Indian skipper has accumulated 761 runs at an average of 54.35, the Punjab Kings captain has scored 760 runs at an average of 44.60. Both have similar strike rates too, with Kohli’s strike rate of 145.50 just eclipsing Rahul’s strike rate of 141.42.

Advertisement

In comparison, Rohit Sharma has tallied 536 runs at an average of 31.52, whereas Shikhar Dhawan’s statistics are considerably ordinary – an average of 25.70, having notched up 437 runs during the aforementioned phase.

Furthermore, KL Rahul boasts the ability to optimize the Power Play – again, something that could be crucial if he opens alongside Rohit Sharma. For years, the latter has liked to take his time at the outset, meaning that KL Rahul could complement the Mumbai Indians cricketer adeptly.

While Shikhar Dhawan might have a slightly better strike rate during that period, KL Rahul rarely gets out in the Power Play, meaning that the opposition bowlers are under incessant pressure.

The wicket-keeper can also buckle down and play the anchor role if the situation demands. Though he has been a tad guilty of being lackadaisical while batting for his IPL franchise, that has rarely been the case when donning national colours.

Most tellingly though, KL Rahul’s propensity to be belligerent against spin allows the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli to build an innings before putting their foot down. In the wicket-keeper’s absence, either might have to take a risk earlier than expected – something that could come off, but could also have drastic consequences.

KL Rahul can shift through gears effortlessly

Advertisement

In simpler terms, KL Rahul, courtesy his versatility and stroke-making ability, offers India the balance they crave in their batting unit. And, to further that argument, he can also bat anywhere in the line-up, while being able to keep wickets. Though that might not be required, with Rishabh Pant firing on all cylinders, it sheds light on KL Rahul’s utility to the side.

Thus, as India prepare for a potentially gladiatorial battle against the Three Lions, there is enough evidence to suggest that KL Rahul could be their most valuable player. Not just because of the facets he brings to the fore, but also because his record against England isn’t shabby.

For those wondering, KL Rahul averages a neat 45.40 against the visitors and strikes at 155.47 runs per 100 balls. And, one of his two T20I centuries came against England, when he sumptuously crafted his way to a match-winning 101* at Manchester.

Back to the hustle. No better feeling 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/u5GIOSyOGt — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) February 7, 2021

Rather ironically though, as India hope to become the 1st nation to win a T20 World Cup on home soil, KL Rahul has found himself on the periphery, as far as public perception is concerned. Though that has been due to no fault of his, or indeed the billion-strong cricket-watching population, it is just the circumstance he finds himself in.

Advertisement

Fortunately, he has been through such phases before, wherein he has been on the verge of being completely discarded. Yet, each time, he has been able to dig deep into his reserves of resilience and remind the world of the astronomical natural talent he possesses.

For a cricketer of KL Rahul’s ilk, it seems a bit of a shame that he enters each series with something or the other to prove. That is perhaps what has defined his career, for he is almost always stacked up against people chomping at the bit of stealing his spot.

On the flip side though, that has made him so well-versed with such situations that he treats these rubbers as just another set of games – a trait that differentiates the good from the great.

All those months ago, when a cup of coffee threatened to derail KL Rahul’s career and morph into one of unfulfilled potential, not many would’ve envisioned that he would become India’s most adaptable batsman in T20Is.

Now, he has another opportunity to endear himself to the Indian cricketing fraternity. That it comes at a time when his previous achievements have been put on the back-burner only adds to the theatre.

It's just another day(s) in KL Rahul’s cricketing journey, isn’t it?

Also Read: Is it time we stopped fantasizing about hundreds in cricket?