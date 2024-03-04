Remembering Shane Warne: His top 3 moments in the IPL

The cricketing world endured one of its most painful moments when Australian legend Shane Warne passed away in a tragic heart attack two years ago today (March 4).

In an illustrious career of match-winning performances and thrilling moments, Warne finished as the second leading wicket-taker in Tests with 708 scalps, behind only Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800). Warne also enjoyed tremendous success in ODIs with 293 scalps, including Player of the Match performances in the 1999 World Cup semi-final and final.

While a T20I appearance never materialized for the champion spinner, he more than made up for it with his contributions to the IPL. Warne was among the pioneers who transformed the league from its starting uncertainties to global dominance.

He led the Rajasthan Royals (RR) side, often ridiculed pre-tournament as the worst of the eight teams on paper, to ultimate glory in the inaugural 2008 edition. Warne's astute tactics and inimitable leadership brought the best out of players like Yusuf Pathan, Shane Watson, and a young Ravindra Jadeja, who eventually helped the side triumph.

Yet, Warne was no passenger despite being at the later stages of his cricketing career, producing several mindblowing performances as a bowler, captain, and even a batter. He finished his IPL career with 57 wickets in 55 games at an average of 25.39 and an economy of under 7.30.

As we celebrate the legacy of the Late Great Shane Warne, let us look back at his top three IPL moments.

#1 'Finisher' in the final of RR's dream title run in 2008

While his bowling accolades are endless, Shane Warne was a more than capable lower-order batter during his career. His willow came to RR's rescue in the most nervy moments of the IPL 2008 final against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Chasing 164 to complete their dream run, RR was led by a magnificent 39-ball 56 by Yusuf Pathan. However, his untimely run-out left RR needing 21 runs off 14 deliveries with only three wickets in hand.

The equation became a further challenging 12 off seven when Warne struck a sensational boundary through the covers off Makhaya Ntini. He picked up another two singles in the final over and guided Pakistan's Sohail Tanvir incredibly from the other end as RR romped home off the final ball, prompting wild celebrations.

Here is a short highlight of the thrilling finale that saw Warne's Royals defy pre-tournament predictions and emerge victorious:

RR won 11 of their 14 games in the league stages of the 2008 season before thumping the formerly-called Delhi Daredevils in the semi-final.

Warne had an incredible season with the ball, picking up 19 wickets at an average of 21.26 and an economy of 7.76.

#2 Late-game heroics with the ball against the Deccan Chargers in IPL 2010

Warne inspired RR to one of the most memorable comeback wins.

Shane Warne produced one of his final vintage never-say-die moments for RR in the IPL 2010 clash against the now-defunct Deccan Chargers.

Defending a below-par 160 on a placid Nagpur wicket, the Royals looked to be down and out when the Chargers reached 112/4 in the 14th over. However, Warne took matters into his own hands, producing a magical spell of bowling in his final three overs.

The champion leg-spinner first broke a 26-run fifth-wicket partnership before picking up the crucial scalp of Dwayne Smith in his penultimate over. Yet, Rohit Sharma continued his dream knock with a hat-trick of fours to end the 17th over and bring the equation down to 23 needed off 18.

Not one to ever give up, Warne picked up two wickets for only four runs in his remarkable final over to finish with figures of 4/21. But Rohit's presence ensured the task seemed all too easy, with only six required in the final over.

But a series of brilliant moves by Warne meant RR picked up the final three wickets, including a well-thought-out field to dismiss Rohit off the penultimate delivery and win by two runs.

Here is a highlights video of the game with Warne's genius on full display in the closing stages of the contest:

Despite being on his last leg, Warne finished the 2010 IPL season with 11 wickets in 14 games.

#3 Outwitting Virat Kohli in a battle of eras

How magical would a Shane Warne vs Virat Kohli battle have been for cricket fans who lived through the Warne-Tendulkar duels? While that wasn't to be in international cricket, ardent cricket lovers enjoyed a glimpse of it when a young Kohli faced off against a retired Warne in IPL 2009.

Unfortunately for the Indian legend, he came out second best, as the Aussie spinner produced a trademark leg spinner. With RCB struggling at 63/4 in the 12th over, Kohli charged down the wicket to work Warne onto the on-side.

However, as he had done throughout his glorious career, Warne defeated the batter in flight and turned a leg-spinner past Kohli onto the stumps. It was another classical delivery in the Aussie legend's encyclopedia of bamboozling batters.

Warne also finished with excellent figures of 2/18 in four overs despite RR suffering a 75-run defeat to open their 2009 campaign.

