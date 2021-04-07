IPL 2021: 3 players who could replace Daniel Sams in RCB's playing XI

With the IPL all set to get underway on April 9, Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams is the latest cricketer to have tested positive for Covid-19. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) issued a statement regarding the development, which read:

Daniel Sams checked into the team hotel in Chennai on April 3rd, with a negative COVID report on arrival. His report from the 2nd test on 7th April came positive. Sams is currently asymptomatic and he is currently in isolation at a designated medical facility.

Royal Challengers Bangalore medical team is in constant touch with Daniel Sams and continue to monitor his health and abide by the BCCI protocols.

Daniel Sams played for the Delhi Capitals last season, conceding 72 runs without picking up a wicket in 3 matches. With just 2 days to go until the opening encounter against Mumbai Indians and no other left-handed bowlers in the squad, Sams' absence may prove to be a huge setback for RCB.

3 players who could replace Daniel Sams in RCB's lineup

On that note, we take a look at three players who could replace Daniel Sams in RCB's starting XI.

1. Kyle Jamieson

New Zealand v Bangladesh - ODI Game 3

Advertisement

New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson could be in line to replace Daniel Sams in RCB's opening match. The 26-year-old can be lethal in the death overs and has the ability to swing the ball both ways. He is also a handy wicket-taking bowler in the powerplay overs.

He was roped in by RCB for a mammoth 15 crores after an intense bidding war with the Delhi Capitals and the Punjab Kings, and it could all prove to be worth it if Jamieson lives up to the hype.

2. Daniel Christian

Dan Christian could be vital to RCB's hopes at IPL 2021.

Advertisement

Veteran cricketer Daniel Christian has become a household name in T20 leagues across the world. The all-rounder has returned for a second stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore after being acquired for a stellar INR 4.8 crores.

Dan Christian is a power hitter who can guide the team to huge totals and also play the role of a finisher. He is also an important bowler who can hit the deck hard and bowl good bouncers. Dan Christian, with his extraordinary all-round skills, could be one of the possible favourites to replace Daniel Sams.

3. Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel in his first RCB stint.

Advertisement

Harshal Patel, along with Daniel Sams, was traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore from Delhi Capitals this season. The Haryana skipper has been a consistent performer in the IPL with his dodgy slower balls and bouncers. He is also a capable batsman who can play the big shots.

Patel has taken a total of 46 wickets in his IPL career at an economy rate of 8.74. Playing Harshal Patel instead of Daniel Sams would not take up a foreign slot either.