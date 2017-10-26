Reports: Owners oppose the idea of retaining players for IPL 2018

BCCI had put forth the idea of retaining up to three players.

Will Kohli continue with RCB next year?

What's the story?

According to reports, Indian Premier League team owners are opposed to the idea of retaining players for the upcoming season in 2018.

“We are not too convinced with the idea because retention kills the chances of the big names being available for auction. Also, the whole idea of the auction came from the transfer window in football. And if you look at them, every player is free to move to whichever club they feel like according to their preference and the financial offers,” claimed a franchise owner according to CricketNext.

“If retention is applicable even in the mega-auction, then what sort of a fresh auction is it? We will surely bring this matter up with other owners and the GC during the workshop. As of now, we would like to believe that the old decision stands and all players will be available at the auction,” justified the official further.

In case you didn't know...

Just a few days ago, after the governing council meeting, BCCI officials had proposed the idea of teams retaining a maximum of three players before the auctions take place next year.

There will be another meeting again next week to discuss player retention, maximum purse and right-to-match-card rules. The rules will be finalised on November 14.

The details

Both, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, who will be making a comeback to the IPL after a two-year suspension are keen on the retention policy suggested by BCCI.

However, according to the recent reports, a few team owners are opposing the idea as they want to have a go at the big guns such as Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma.

What's next?

The rules will be finalised on November 14 and the auction will most likely take place in February next year.

Author's take:

If the BCCI gives a go-ahead to the decision of not retaining any players, the teams would look amorphous, to say the least.

However, it would be extremely interesting to see the entire pool of players go under the hammer and see the likes of Kohli and Rohit play for another side.