Reports: Jasprit Bumrah doubtful for IPL 2023 and World Test Championship final

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah remains unlikely to play in the upcoming edition of the IPL and the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June in England, should India qualify for the same. According to Cricbuzz, the right-arm pacer's injury is more serious than thought earlier.

According to sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the plan for Bumrah is to get him fit and firing for the 50-over World Cup edition later this year or potentially for the Asia Cup, wherever it takes place. Hence, he is staring at a lengthy hiatus.

The 29-year-old's most recent match for India came in September 2022, which was a T20I against Australia. Cricbuzz also recently revealed that the National Cricket Academy (NCA) authorities in Bengaluru had not cleared him for the three ODIs against Australia which follow the ongoing Test series.

The initial plan was to re-introduce the Ahmedabad-born pacer into the IPL as he would be bowling only four overs, and build his workload gradually. But with things not going exactly as planned, the NCA are likely to decide against rushing him back into action.

Jasprit Bumrah is the second-highest wicket-taker for the Mumbai Indians in IPL history

Jasprit Bumrah celebrating a wicket. (Credits: Getty)

The right-arm paceman is the second-highest wicket-taker for the Mumbai Indians in IPL history after Lasith Malinga. Bumrah, who made his IPL debut in 2013, has snared 145 scalps at 23.31 with an economy rate of 7.40 and is behind Malinga's tally of 170.

The 29-year-old has become one of the most crucial cogs in the Mumbai Indians' line-up. He delivered a match-winning spell during the 2019 edition final, bagging figures of 4-0-14-2, dismissing Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo as Mumbai Indians beat the Chennai Super Kings by one run while defending 149.

The tearaway bowler delivered another incisive spell two seasons ago against the Rising Pune Supergiants in the tournament decider as he took figures of 4-0-26-2 to help his side defend a paltry 129. Should he be declared fit for IPL 2023, the 29-year-old will form a fearsome bowling combination with Jofra Archer and Jhye Richardson.

