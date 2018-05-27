IPL 2018: Revisiting the past 10 IPL finals

Relive the finals of the previous ten seasons of the Indian Premier League.

crictvc2017 CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 27 May 2018, 10:16 IST 4.23K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

CSK will take on SRH at the Wankhede

In a few hours, the IPL Champions of the eleventh season of the league will be crowned. It would, therefore, be great as a cricket fan to recollect the amazing moments from the previous ten finals of a tournament that is known for its thrilling and exciting moments.

In the next few slides, you'll relive the most amazing moments from the finales of previous seasons.

2008 Final: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

It all began a decade ago with CSK being one of the contenders even then. It was a contest between the strong Dhoni-led side and the underdog team, captained by Shane Warne. The final of the inaugural season of unarguably the biggest cricket league in the world lived up to the expectations as the match was decided on the very last ball.

Chennai batted first to post a decent total of 163 backed by some good performances from Raina, Parthiv, and Captain Dhoni. The Royals' bowling did pretty well with Yusuf Pathan leading the charge with three wickets and an economy rate of less than 6 in his 4 overs.

In response, Pathan once again led the charge by scoring the only fifty of the match to ensure Man of the Match award and a victory for his side in the biggest game of season.