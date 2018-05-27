Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    IPL 2018: Revisiting the past 10 IPL finals

    Relive the finals of the previous ten seasons of the Indian Premier League.

    crictvc2017
    CONTRIBUTOR
    Top 5 / Top 10 27 May 2018, 10:16 IST
    4.23K

    CSK will take on SRH at the Wankhede
    CSK will take on SRH at the Wankhede

    In a few hours, the IPL Champions of the eleventh season of the league will be crowned. It would, therefore, be great as a cricket fan to recollect the amazing moments from the previous ten finals of a tournament that is known for its thrilling and exciting moments.

    In the next few slides, you'll relive the most amazing moments from the finales of previous seasons.

    2008 Final: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

    It all began a decade ago with CSK being one of the contenders even then. It was a contest between the strong Dhoni-led side and the underdog team, captained by Shane Warne. The final of the inaugural season of unarguably the biggest cricket league in the world lived up to the expectations as the match was decided on the very last ball.

    Chennai batted first to post a decent total of 163 backed by some good performances from Raina, Parthiv, and Captain Dhoni. The Royals' bowling did pretty well with Yusuf Pathan leading the charge with three wickets and an economy rate of less than 6 in his 4 overs.

    In response, Pathan once again led the charge by scoring the only fifty of the match to ensure Man of the Match award and a victory for his side in the biggest game of season.

    IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad MS Dhoni Kane Williamson
    Page 1 of 10 Next
    IPL 2018 Final: Four exciting milestones to watch out for...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, Qualifier 1: 5 reasons why Chennai Super Kings...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, Qualifier 1, SRH vs CSK: 4 Unnoticed things...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, CSK Vs SRH: 5 talking points
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: CSK vs SRH, Combined XI
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018 :- The best All-Indian Playing XI of the season
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: Best XI from the League phase
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018 Final, CSK v SRH: Who will win match between...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: 3 Reasons why CSK will beat SRH in the final
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, Qualifier 1, SRH vs CSK: A 'Faf'ulous innings...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Live Cricket Scores
    Indian Premier League, 2018
    Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
    RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
    RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
    Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
    RR VS RCB live score
    Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
    SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
    KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
    SRH VS KKR live score
    Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
    DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
    MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
    Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
    DD VS MI live score
    Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
    KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
    CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
    KXIP VS CSK live score
    Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
    SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
    CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
    SRH VS CSK live score
    Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
    KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
    RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
    KKR VS RR live score
    Qualifier 2 | Fri, 25 May
    SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
    KKR 160/9 (20.0 ov)
    Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 14 runs
    SRH VS KKR live score
    Final | Yesterday
    SRH 178/6 (20.0 ov)
    CSK 181/2 (18.3 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets
    SRH VS CSK live score
    All Cricket Schedules →
    select series:
    Featured Matches
    Indian Premier League, 2018
    England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
    West Indies v ICC World XI Twenty20 2018
    West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
    India v Afghanistan Test 2018
    England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
    Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
    Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
    Scotland v England ODI 2018
    Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
    Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
    Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
    Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
    Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
    Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
    West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
    India A in England Tour Matches 2018
    Varsity One-Day Match 2018
    Triangular A Team Series in England 2018