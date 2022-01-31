“Proof is in the pudding with what he has done at Mumbai Indians” - Ricky Ponting backs Rohit Sharma as India’s next Test captain

Former Australia and Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Ricky Ponting has backed Rohit Sharma to take over as India’s next Test skipper considering his excellent record as a leader. Rohit succeeded the Aussie legend as MI skipper and, according to Ponting, his record as captain of the franchise is proof of his leadership ability.

India are in search of a new Test captain after Virat Kohli quit the post following the team’s 1-2 series loss in South Africa. Rohit has already been named white-ball leader after Kohli stepped down as T20I skipper and was sacked as ODI captain.

Recalling how Rohit became MI captain, Ponting was quoted as saying by the ICC website:

"I was at Mumbai Indians when Rohit Sharma took over the captaincy there. I was bought in the auction to be their captain and unfortunately, I wasn't playing well enough after the first few games to keep myself in the team, so I had to make room for another international player to come into the side.”

Ponting added that the owners and the team management wanted to know who he thought would be the appropriate person to take over the leadership at the Mumbai Indians. The 47-year-old recalled:

“There were a few names thrown around between owners and the other coaches but it was really clear to me that there was only one guy that can lead the team - he was a young guy and his name happened to be Rohit Sharma.”

The former Aussie batter pointed out that while Rohit had already proved himself as captain and player in white-ball cricket, his recent Test success has elevated his status in world cricket. Ponting explained:

"I think the proof is in the pudding with what he has done at the Mumbai Indians since that moment on. He has been a very successful leader there and has been when he has led India on a few occasions as well. If I go back to what I said at the start about being on top of your game when you take over a captaincy role, then it is pretty hard to argue after what he has done with his Test cricket in the last two to three years. He has played as well as anybody in the world through that period of time, and we know how good he is as a white-ball player.”

Rohit, who did not travel to South Africa due to a hamstring injury, will be captaining the side in the upcoming white-ball series against West Indies at home.

Ricky Ponting shares thoughts on Ajinkya Rahane and KL Rahul

Ajinkya Rahane was Kohli's long-time vice-captain, but lost the post after an elongated run of poor form. Speaking about the middle-order batter, Ponting said:

"To be honest, I have worked with Ajinkya - he is just a great bloke, a very, very good player. He hasn't had his best period with the bat in Tests, but we saw what he can do leadership-wise in the series against Australia last summer."

On Rahul, he added:

"I don't know KL Rahul well. All reports I hear about him is he is a terrific guy, and he's playing very well and starting to put together a really good Test record, particularly overseas which is impressive.”

Rahul led India in Rohit’s absence in the ODIs in South Africa. He had a tough time as the Men in Blue were blanked 3-0.

Edited by Samya Majumdar