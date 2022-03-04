RIP Shane Warne: 3 greatest achievements of Aussie legend in the IPL

The entire cricketing fraternity got a massive shock when they learnt the news of Shane Warne's demise this evening. Warne was not only one of the best spinners of all time but also brought about a change in the way the world perceived leg spinners.

Warne gave us many jaw-dropping performances: Ashes 2005, IPL 2008, 'ball of the century', and many others, which shall stay with his fans and admirers for years to come.

In the article below, we will be having a look at three of Shane Warne's biggest achievements as captain of the Rajasthan Royals, the only side he played for in the IPL.

#3 Bowling out Deccan Chargers to win by 2 runs

Warne registered his best figures of 4/21 in IPL 2010 vs Deccan Chargers

Shane Warne was agreeably one of the wiliest spinners in international cricket and he displayed that trait whenever and wherever he played. This quality of his was also evident when he registered his best figures in the 2010 edition of IPL. This performance also led his side to victory in that match.

In this particular IPL game, played between the Rajasthan Royals and Deccan Chargers, Warne's team batted first and were bowled out for 159. The Chargers started their chase well with a young Rohit Sharma feasting on the Royals' bowling lineup.

Enter Shane Warne! After going wicketless in the first couple of overs of his spell, he came back strong and picked up four wickets in the next two. This sent the Chargers sliding down from 86/3 to 139/7.

The Royals won this match by two runs and Warne was adjudged the Man of the Match.

#2 Hailing Ravindra Jadeja as 'Rockstar'

Shane Warne called Ravindra Jadeja 'Rockstar' back when he used to play for RR

Ravindra Jadeja is one of the finest all-rounders in the world. After being a part of the U19 World Cup-winning Indian side in Malaysia, he was drafted in by the Rajasthan Royals, who showed great faith in him.

He played under the leadership of Shane Warne and had his fair share of success in the first few seasons of the IPL. The Saurashtra all-rounder was a vital part of the Jaipur-based team's only title win in IPL history.

During his time with the Royals, the young left-handed batsman and left-arm spinner was given the epithet of 'Rockstar' by his captain. Jadeja justified the tag and, over the years, went on to make his debut in all three formats of the game.

He has been an indispensable member of the Indian team for years now and plays a key role in all three aspects of the game.

#1 Leading Rajasthan Royals to inaugural IPL title

Shane Warne-led Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural edition of IPL in 2008

Leading an IPL team is not an easy task. Only a few have led their teams to the title and in that illustrious list, Shane Warne's name appears first.

Back in 2008, no one considered Warne's Rajasthan Royals as among the top contenders to win the title. But Warne upended all the predictions of the pundits by leading his team to victory.

The Royals started their season strongly as they won five of their first seven games. The team then went on to win six out of the next seven games, securing 22 points and finishing first on the points table.

The Jaipur-based team then thumped the mighty Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) in a one-sided semi-final. The climax of the season saw the Warne-led team defeating Chennai Super Kings to become the first IPL champions.

The Aussie legend was an inspirational leader as he not only led the side but also played the role of a coach that season.

