IPL 2021: "I'm definitely enjoying captaincy" - Rishabh Pant after DC's thumping win

Rishabh Pant continued his brilliant run as captain as the Delhi Capitals (DC) thumped KKR by seven wickets in game 25 of IPL 2021. Prithvi Shaw top-scored with 82 off just 41 deliveries. He was well supported by Shikhar Dhawan, who anchored the innings with a knock of 46 runs off 47 balls.

At the post-match presentation, Rishabh Pant was a delighted and proud captain. Speaking about what the Delhi Capitals did differently after losing their previous game Pant revealed that sticking to the same strategy and backing their players helped boost the team's confidence.

"The last match, we only lost by one run. So as a team, we decided that we don't need to change anything. I'm definitely enjoying captaincy."

Speaking about his team's all-round show, Pant said:

"In these kinds of matches, we can afford to think of the net run rate. The only thing we tell youngsters is to enjoy cricket and do your best."

Rishabh Pant also praised Man of the Match Prithvi Shaw for his blistering performance.

"He is a talented player, we all know that. If you give him confidence, he can do wonders. I was only telling him to play his regular game," said Pant about Prithvi Shaw's innings.

Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals move to 2nd place in the points table

Points table (Updated) after DC vs KKR - Match 25

With their dominating win over the Kolkata Knight Riders, Pant's Delhi Capitals displaced RCB to grab the 2nd spot in the IPL 2021 points table. The Capitals have now won 5 out of the seven games they have played this season. The Capitals now stand neck-to-neck with the Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore - with all three teams on 10 points.

The Delhi Capitals will play the Punjab Kings next in Ahmedabad on Sunday. It will be interesting to see if the Delhi side continue their brilliant run or the Punjab Kings manage to get back to winning ways.

