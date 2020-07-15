Robin Uthappa feels IPL will happen in 2020; says domestic season is important as well

Rajasthan Royals' wicket-keeper batsman Robin Uthappa has opined that IPL 2020 will happen behind closed doors this year. He feels that the tournament could take place at two venues that are closer to each other. Furthermore, Robin Uthappa talked about the importance of the Indian domestic cricket season.

In an interview with The Quint, Robin Uthappa spoke about the possibility of IPL happening this year and shared details of his brief time at the Rajasthan Royals franchise. Uthappa mentioned that the team management had given complete freedom to him. Besides, he also revealed that the entire squad was quite active on their Whatsapp group during the lockdown period.

Forty percent of India’s domestic cricketers don’t play the IPL: Robin Uthappa

After enjoying a lot of success with Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, Robin Uthappa moved to Rajasthan Royals during the IPL 2020 Auction. Although he has not played a match for the franchise yet, the 34-year-old stated that he enjoyed the atmosphere at RR.

“The way I have been received by RR and the way they have treated me and the freedom they have given me... the wonderful thing is they came straight after me and they had this conversation with me. Which is what I truly appreciate. They were straightforward with me and said, ‘listen, do everything you want to do.’ And that makes me feel wonderful and accepted,” he said.

Robin Uthappa later mentioned that all the players were a part of a Whatsapp group, where they regularly engaged in banters. When asked about the future of the Indian domestic cricket tournaments in 2020, Robin Uthappa replied:

"I think the domestic season will happen as well. It will be a curtailed domestic season. Because a lot of players who play Ranji Trophy and first-class cricket don’t necessarily play all three versions of the game. There’s about 40 percent of our domestic circuit players who don’t end up playing in the IPL. So their earnings are dependent on playing first-class cricket."

BCCI had indefinitely suspended IPL 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, recent reports have suggested that the T20 League may happen this year, albeit with no fans in the stadiums. Some reports have even indicated that the tourney might take place outside India.

One of the critical things that would concern BCCI is the availability of international players. Cricketers from various countries participate in the IPL. However, Robin Uthappa was confident that the Indian cricket governing board was capable enough to pull off the enormous task.