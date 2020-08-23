Robin Uthappa shares his favourite memory with MS Dhoni

Rajasthan Royals batsman Robin Uthappa shared his favourite memories with MS Dhoni. Uthappa revealed that the players from the Indian cricket team used to eat meals together. In fact, he picked that as one of his simple yet fondest memories of MS Dhoni.

Robin Uthappa was a crucial part of the Indian team that won the 2007 T20 World Cup under MS Dhoni. He also was a regular in the Indian team during the initial years of the wicket-keeper's leadership.

"I have so many fond memories with MS Dhoni. I think the most simple ones are the most beautiful ones. The ones where we had our meals together, we had a little group within the team when we were playing together and we wall would just get into one of our rooms and eat our meals together," Robin Uthappa said.

"For me, I would say that those were the simplest but the fondest memories," Robin Uthappa said in a video on Rajasthan Royals' official Twitter page.

A great IPL could bring me back into reckoning for Indian team: Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa has not been a regular for the Indian team and last played an international game for India back in 2015 against Zimbabwe. He had a great IPL season with KKR in 2014 which led to a second stint in the national side.

Thus, Robin Uthappa is hopeful that a good IPL season for RR could bring him back into the selection discussion.

#AskRobin Q6. 👇@PrabhuKaGyaan: Do you believe that a strong IPL season could bring you back in the reckoning for Team India?



"That dream is very much alive." 👇💪 #HallaBol | @robbieuthappa pic.twitter.com/k8NGKoJscg — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) August 23, 2020

"I certainly believe that if we have a great season in the IPL, wonderful things could happen to me and even bring me back into the reckoning for the Indian team. I am someone who is always positive and I look for silver linings even in negative situations. So I do hope that I will be able to represent my country again and bring laurels to it," Robin Uthappa said.

The 2020 season of the IPL will begin from September 19th in the UAE across three venues - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.