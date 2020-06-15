'Rohit Sharma does not have the ability to rotate strike like Virat Kohli,' says Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir attributed Virat Kohli's ability to rotate strike to his consistency across formats.

Irfan Pathan added that it is very difficult for bowlers to formulate a plan against Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli averages more than 50 in all three formats of the game

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir believes that Virat Kohli's ability to rotate the strike makes him a consistent player even in the T20 format of the game. Irfan Pathan, who was also part of the conversation, stated that Virat Kohli is able to retain the same batting principles across the three formats of the game.

Gambhir and Pathan discussed the attributes of Virat Kohli that set him apart from the other batsmen in the latest episode of the Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

On being asked how Virat Kohli has been able to adjust his game across the 3 formats, Gambhir said that it is just a question of tweaking your mindset and that there is no change required in the technique.

"I think you don't need to change anything in your game, you just need to change the mindset. The technique remains the same. A cover drive is a cover drive whether you play it in Test cricket or T20 cricket."

Gambhir added that it is only the intensity that varies between Test cricket and T20s.

"In T20s, you are thinking to score runs off every ball. You have to start with looking to hit every ball for a six, then four, three, two and one. In Test cricket, you don't look to hit everything out of the park. You still look to score runs but its just the intensity that changes."

Irfan Pathan mentioned that the secret of Virat Kohli's success is the consistency in his batting principles.

"He may have a different formula for each format but his main batting principle doesn't change. He is very good at adjusting it. If you are able to adjust yourself in different formats of the game, you become a successful cricketer. Lot of people try to change their game in different formats, that's why they go wrong. Virat Kohli doesn't change the basic principle but adjusts his game according to the different conditions."

Virat Kohli in T20I



•100+ Runs - 10 Times (most)

•150+ runs - 6 (most)

•190+ runs - 3 (most)

•250+ runs - 2 (most)

•300+ runs- 1 (most)



💉Most runs in a T20 series/tournament - Virat (319)



Greatest T20 player Of All Time#10YearsofKingKohliInT20Is pic.twitter.com/5q29OcwaI7 — RCB Trends™ (@Offl_RcbTrends) June 11, 2020

Advertisement

On Virat Kohli being more consistent than Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are the highest two run-scorers in T20I cricket

Gautam Gambhir emphasised that the secret of Virat Kohli's consistency in the shortest format of the game is his ability to rotate the strike.

"In T20 cricket, people do not give lot of importance to dot balls. If you play less dot balls, you are always under less pressure. You can rotate the strike off every ball."

Gambhir added that playing a big shot is the easiest thing to do but that there is a lot of risk attached to it.

"The easiest thing in cricket is to hit a six or a four, which is a high risk shot. If it comes off, you get lot of appreciation else you are back in the pavilion. But there are very few cricketers in the world at this time who can rotate off every ball. That is what Virat Kohli does very well and that is why he is different from the rest."

He added that it is this ability of the Indian captain that sets him apart from even the T20 batting greats like Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers. Comparing Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, Gambhir mentioned that the latter is not as consistent because he relies more on the big hits rather than the ones and the twos.

"Even Rohit Sharma does not have that quality which Virat Kohli has, to rotate the strike. Rohit Sharma has the ability to hit the big shots but that is why Virat Kohli is more consistent than Rohit Sharma. Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers also do not have the ability to rotate strike off each delivery against spin bowling. Virat Kohli has that, which is why he is so successful."

Virat Kohli is the only batsman in Intl. T20 cricket who has scored more than 300+ runs in 4 Different countries.



•In AUS - 317 runs

•In BAN - 472 runs

•In SL - 335 runs

•In IND - 1120 runs@imVkohli is the Greatest T20I player #10yearsofKingKohliinT20Is pic.twitter.com/fx0AcAv6ov — Sai Charan Reddy💕 (@isaicharanreddy) June 11, 2020

Irfan Pathan opined that it is difficult for a bowler to formulate a plan against Virat Kohli and added that the rotation of the strike is the most annoying thing for a bowler.

"It is difficult for a bowler to plan against Virat Kohli as he keeps taking a single and goes to the non-strikers end. He is a special guy, who can not only rotate the strike on the leg side but he is so good with his wrist work that he can put the good ball to the third man area for a single. He does that regularly, which is most annoying for any bowler."