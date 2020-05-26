Rohit Sharma hilariously trolls Yuzvendra Chahal on Instagram

Yuzvendra Chahal (left) and Rohit Sharma

India opener Rohit Sharma took a hilarious jibe at Yuzvendra Chahal, by posting a video of his frog jump in training and drawing parallels to the leg-spinner's fielding.

In a video posted on social networking site Instagram, Sharma poked fun at his national teammate by taking a cheeky dig at Chahal's scrawny physique. Indian captain Virat Kohli has also often spoken about Chahal, and about how the RCB bowler needs to work on his fitness to survive in the gruelling international circuit.

Rohit Sharma captioned his post:

"That’s my little boy Chahal when he is fielding (jumping all around ) @yuzi_chahal23."

Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah have trolled Chahal before

Jasprit Bumrah (left) and Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma continued the ongoing banter with Chahal. Not long ago, Sharma, along with IPL teammate Jasprit Bumrah, trolled Chahal for exaggerating his batting abilities after hitting a straight drive in England.

The Mumbai Indians pacer said:

"If we face off against RCB in a match, I want to bowl against Chahal. I've told him that I need to bat above him in the batting order. The day he hits a six, I will go below him in the batting order, " said the pacer.

Rohit Sharma stated:

"Even I feel you should save an over and bowl against him. Ever since he hit a straight drive in England, he's got a little overconfident. We should tell him that he (Chahal) hasn't hit a six in international cricket, you have hit a six against the No. 1 bowler in the world (Pat Cummins)."

The Indian limited-overs vice-captain mocked Chahal's batting antics by saying:

"If the Mumbai Indians were losing, we would miss him. But we are winning now, why will we miss him? Chahal should sit in Bangalore, that's the ideal situation for him... If IPL happens this time, we need to bowl one full over to Chahal. We shouldn't get him out. We need to bowl six balls to him and not even appeal if there is a chance to get him out, " quipped Sharma.