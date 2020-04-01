Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah hilariously troll Yuzvendra Chahal on Instagram [Watch]

Rohit Sharma was joined by Jasprit Bumrah on an Instagram Live session where the duo poked fun at Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sharma and Bumrah chatted on various topics such as IPL 2020, Bumrah's encounters with Lasith Malinga and more.

Jasprit Bumrah (L) and Rohit Sharma

India opener Rohit Sharma was joined by Mumbai Indians teammate Jasprit Bumrah in an Instagram Live session recently, in which the duo spoke about various topics such as Indian Premier League, Lasith Malinga's influence on the pacer's change in mindset and more.

Throughout the conversation, Sharma and Bumrah were bombarded with comments from Yuzvendra Chahal, which prompted the duo to make fun of their teammate.

Bumrah brought up the topic of wanting to bowl against Chahal if MI square off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020.

"If we face off against RCB in a match, I want to bowl against Chahal. I've told him that I need to bat above him in the batting order. The day he hits a six, I will go below him in the batting order, " said the pacer.

@ImRo45 and @Jaspritbumrah93 chat about bowling to @yuzi_chahal in the #IPL.



Bumrah also sheds light on his experience of bowling to Lasith Malinga! pic.twitter.com/0vqelTrhrI — Prasen Moudgal (@Prasen_m4299) April 1, 2020

Sharma also chipped in by comically stating that Chahal has become a touch overconfident about his skill with the bat.

"Even I feel you should save an over and bowl against him. Ever since he hit a straight drive in England, he's got a little overconfident. We should tell him that he (Chahal) hasn't hit a six in international cricket, you have hit a six against the No. 1 bowler in the world (Pat Cummins), " Rohit said.

In a later segment during the live session, Chahal even asked in the comments section if the Mumbai Indians were missing the leg-spinner in their side. Sharma referred to MI's success in the IPL as a tool to troll the RCB spinner.

"If the Mumbai Indians were losing, we would miss him. But we are winning now, why will we miss him? Chahal should sit in Bangalore, that's the ideal situation for him, " the MI skipper said.

Advertisement

@ImRo45 and @Jaspritbumrah93 chat about setting a Test match field for @yuzi_chahal when @RCBTweets and @mipaltan face off later this year during #IPL2020.



Looks like someone's going to face some serious chin music this year. 😨



VC : @Psyteja, thanks mate! pic.twitter.com/l3u2xbOuuY — Prasen Moudgal (@Prasen_m4299) April 1, 2020

The MI skipper also added a little strategy about how he plans to target Chahal while the 29-year-old leggie is at the crease in the upcoming IPL.

"If IPL happens this time, we need to bowl one full over to Chahal. We shouldn't get him out. We need to bowl six balls to him and not even appeal if there is a chance to get him out, " quipped Sharma.

Bumrah then asserted that he will bowl from round the wicket and try the bodyline strategy to entice a pull shot from the leg-spinner. Sharma then finished off by saying that if Chahal was to come out and bat, he will set up a Test format field for him with a short leg fielder, a leg gully and many other fielders around the bat.