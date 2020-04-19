Rohit Sharma is the best IPL captain, claims Gautam Gambhir

Rohit Sharma has led the Mumbai Indians to four Indian Premier League titles.

Gambhir claimed that Rohit Sharma's ability to win titles is a hallmark of his great captaincy.

Former India opener, Gautam Gambhir recently picked Mumbai Indians skipper, Rohit Sharma as the best captain in the Indian Premier League.

Gambhir, who himself captained the Kolkata Knight Riders to two titles in the IPL was of the opinion that winning titles is a hallmark of a great captain.

“I think it’s Rohit Sharma. He has won it four times. Captaincy is all about winning trophies,” Gambhir said while speaking on the Star Sports Cricket Connected show.

The southpaw led the Delhi Daredevils for a couple of seasons before moving to the Knight Riders in 2012 and led the Shah Rukh Khan-owned side to a title in his first season as captain.

Rohit Sharma, who took over MI captaincy from Ricky Ponting midway through IPL 2013 has been one of the IPL's most successful captains, having led the side to four titles (2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019).

Having to choose between a list of high-profile captains such as MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Gambhir picked the MI skipper as the best of the lot.

“He will end up being the most successful IPL captain of all time as well. He has 4 already, he may finish at 6-7 maybe under his belt,” said Gambhir.

Former India batting coach, Sanjay Bangar also echoed Gambhir's statements, and referred to MI's ability to pull off wins in close matches as a feature of their skipper's success as captain.

One of the only four captains to have led a team as captain in over 100 IPL matches, the MI captain has won 60 of the 104 matches. The four-time champions' captain is also the third-highest run-getter in the history of the tournament, with 4898 runs from 188 matches at a strike rate of 130.82.