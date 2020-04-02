×
Rohit Sharma roasts Rishabh Pant during Live online session with Jasprit Bumrah

  • Both Sharma and Bumrah discussed at length topics relating to the IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians' bowling line-up and more.
  • There have been reports of officials of IPL and BCCI thinking of truncating IPL 2020.
Aakash Arya
ANALYST
News
Modified 02 Apr 2020, 12:25 IST

Rohit Sharma (left) and Rishabh Pant (right)
Rohit Sharma (left) and Rishabh Pant (right)

Indian opener Rohit Sharma roasted Rishabh Pant during an Instagram Live session conducted yesterday evening with teammate Jasprit Bumrah. Sharma and Bumrah discussed, at length, topics relating to the Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians' bowling line-up and much more.

During the session, Bumrah asked Sharma to perform the challenge that the wicket-keeper batsman Pant had laid down for him. According to Pants' challenge, the batsman hitting the ball the farthest will emerge as the winner. Sharma, in turn, roasted Pant stating how a newbie was challenging him to perform a task.

"Mere sath usko karna hai? Sa*a ek saal hua nahi usko cricket khelke, chhakke ka competition kar rha hai (“He wants to compete against me? Sa*a, he has played cricket for hardly a year and wants to have a competition.”

Both Mumbai Indians players wished for IPL to be back but not at the expense of putting people's lives in danger. Uncertainty over IPL looms large due to the coronavirus Pandemic that has taken almost a million lives worldwide and continues to be a threat. IPL 2020 was postponed till 15th April, however, the chances look bleak of it beginning on that date. There have been reports of officials of IPL and BCCI thinking of truncating this year's edition due to the unavailability of a proper window.

Published 02 Apr 2020, 12:25 IST
