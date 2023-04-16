Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both teams have had mixed starts to their IPL 2023 campaigns as MI have won one out of three games while KKR have been victorious in two out of four games.

MI captain Rohit Sharma (65 off 45) finally struck form against the Delhi Capitals in his last game as he struck a fine half-century on a difficult pitch. The captain's form was one of the biggest positives for MI in a game that went down to the final ball.

KKR is one of Sharma's favorite opponents. In 31 innings, he has scored 1020 runs at an average of 42.50 and a decent strike-rate of 129.77. Additionally, 'The Hitman' has struck six fifties and a a century against KKR a well.

On that note, let’s discuss the top three innings by Rohit Sharma against KKR.

#1 109* off 60 - IPL 2012

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar Today In 2012



Rohit Sharma scored his maiden IPL Century (109* vs KKR)



Both Rohit & Gibbs made 167* runs for 2nd wicket Partnership



Highest Partnership for MI in IPL



Rohit/Gibbs - 167*

Sachin/Smith - 163*



Also This is only 150+ Partnership vs KKR Today In 2012Rohit Sharma scored his maiden IPL Century (109* vs KKR)Both Rohit & Gibbs made 167* runs for 2nd wicket PartnershipHighest Partnership for MI in IPLRohit/Gibbs - 167*Sachin/Smith - 163*Also This is only 150+ Partnership vs KKR https://t.co/ztlDKSlb2w

Rohit Sharma (109* off 60) struck his first and only IPL century against KKR at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in 2012. Sharma struck 12 boundaries and five sixes against a KKR attack comprising Brett Lee, Sunil Narine, Shakib Al Hasan and Jacques Kallis. Sharma came at No.3 and batted at a strike-rate of 181.66, and paved way for MI to win the game by 27 runs.

#2 98* off 65 - IPL 2015

In the opening match of IPL 2015, MI were in a spot of bother at 37/3 in 5.2 overs. However, Rohit Sharma (98* off 65) batted right through the innings to post a total of 168/3 in 20 overs. He struck 12 boundaries and four sixes at a strike-rate of 150.76. However, KKR won the game easily by seven wickets.

#3 84* off 54 - IPL 2016

In yet another match at Eden Gardens, Rohit Sharma led from the front. Batting first KKR posted a healthy 187/5 in 20 overs. In reply, captain Rohit Sharma (84* off 54) hit an unbeaten half-century to take his side home.

With 13 runs needed from the last nine balls, Sharma hit three consecutive boundaries to take his side home to a comfortable win.

Poll : Will Rohit Sharma score a 50-plus score against KKR today? Yes No 0 votes