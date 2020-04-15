Rohit Sharma's effortless batting is great to watch, says Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler heaped praise on Rohit Sharma's style of batting and ability to win matches.

Buttler played alongside Rohit Sharma for the Mumbai Indians during two IPL seasons.

Jos Buttler (R) and Rohit Sharma [PC: NDTV]

England star batsman, Jos Buttler recently heaped praise on Indian opener, Rohit Sharma's ability to take down the best of bowlers with a stylish approach.

In a YouTube video organised by the Rajasthan Royals, Buttler caught up with Rajasthan Royals teammate, Ish Sodhi. The duo discussed a variety of topics such as Buttler's playing style, their stint at the Royals and a lot more.

During the session, Sodhi asked Buttler to name a few players who the Englishman has taken inspiration from so far. In response, Buttler picked his former Mumbai Indians captain, Rohit.

"Rohit Sharma I think is an awesome player. He's effortless. When I played with him at MI, I noticed that if he gets in, he goes on to make big runs and wins games. The effortless nature in which he can take guys down, he's great," said Buttler.

Buttler represented MI in the 2016 and 2017 seasons of the IPL and played for the Rohit-led side in 24 matches, scoring 527 runs at a strike rate of close to 147. The Englishman moved to the Royals in IPL 2018 and has enjoyed two fantastic seasons with the side.

Rohit Sharma in action during the 2019 World Cup

The wicketkeeper-batsman further shed light on how the Indian team players have got better at pulling the ball, particularly Rohit. Buttler further added that Rohit's repertoire of strokes makes him an asset to his side.

"He pulls the ball really well now and when you go full, Rohit smashes it down the ground. He's got a nice style about the way he plays. He's been fantastic for a long time now, I just like the way he bats, the effortless nature in which he takes people down," Buttler added.

Advertisement

One of the best white-ball cricketers going around, Buttler is due to turn out for the Royals in IPL 2020. However, with the lockdown period being extended in India and the England Cricket Board suspending cricketing activities in the country till May 28, Buttler will have to wait longer to get back on the field.