Rohit Sharma slams fans who asked him to speak in English

Rohit Sharma was visibly irked when a fan asked him to speak in English during an Instagram Live session.

Sharma was joined by Jasprit Bumrah as the duo discussed the IPL and poked fun at Yuzvendra Chahal, among other topics.

Indian opener, Rohit Sharma recently slammed fans for asking the right-hander to speak in English during an Instagram Live session, in which he was joined by compatriot Jasprit Bumrah.

The duo discussed a wide array of topics such as the Indian Premier League, Bumrah's encounters with Trent Boult and more.

During the session, the duo also poked fun at Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and even planted a few strategies to bowl at him when MI face off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020.

Sharma and Bumrah conversed in Hindi throughout the session, and at one stage, the former was taken aback when a certain fan asked the opener to speak in English. Visibly irked at the fan, Sharma claimed that he will speak only in Hindi since he is at home.

Another interesting angle from the @ImRo45 and @Jaspritbumrah93 IG Live session yesterday.



Rohit and Bumrah slamming fans for asking them to speak in English, their whole convo was in Hindi. pic.twitter.com/kJYwWSeQut — Prasen Moudgal (@Prasen_m4299) April 2, 2020

"We are Indians, I will speak only in Hindi. I will speak in English in TV interviews, now I am at home, " said Sharma.

Bumrah backed his MI skipper and added that the fans have an issue even when the cricketers speak in English.

"They ask us to speak in Hindi when we speak in English and vice-versa. They have an issue even if we speak in English, " said the pacer.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic postponing IPL 2020 to April 15, there still remains a huge question mark over the BCCI's plans to further delay the tournament owing to the 21-day lockdown currently being observed in the country.