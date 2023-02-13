Royal Challengers Bangalore beat DC to sign wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh at WPL Auction 2023

Just a few hours after her match-winning cameo against Pakistan, Richa Ghosh earned a big contract worth ₹1.9 crore from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the WPL Auction 2023. RCB defeated Delhi Capitals in an intense bidding war to acquire Ghosh's services.

The Delhi-based franchise opened the bidding for Ghosh at her base price of ₹50 lakh. Royal Challengers Bangalore showed interest in her services as well, and were soon in a bidding war with DC. The price shot up to ₹1 crore in no time.

RCB and DC bid strategically after that, and in the end, the Bangalore-based franchise signed her for ₹1.9 crore. Richa Ghosh was the third Indian signing made by the Royal Challengers at the WPL Auction 2023. Before that, they signed Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and fast-medium bowler Renuka Thakur Singh.

Richa Ghosh is likely to bat in the middle order and don the gloves for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women's Premier League. However, RCB would like to have one backup option for Ghosh in the wicket-keeping department. They still have ₹3 crore left in their auction purse, with a minimum of 10 vacant spots to be filled.

Richa Ghosh starred in India Women's win against Pakistan Women yesterday

India v Pakistan - ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023 (Image: Getty)

India Women played against Pakistan Women last night at the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The Women in Blue pulled off their highest successful run-chase, riding on a half-century from Jemimah Rodrigues and an unbeaten 20-ball 31 from number five batter Ghosh.

Super excited as always to see India beat Pakistan in a World Cup.

And the Girls doing it in style is icing on the cake.

Richa Ghosh turned it around in style and Jemimah was brilliant. Great win girls #INDvsPAK Chak De Fatte !

Richa's innings played a key role in India's success as she smashed five fours and batted at a strike rate of 155. It will be interesting to see how she performs for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the WPL 2023 season.

