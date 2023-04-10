Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants Predicted Playing XIs for Match 15 of IPL 2023

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will host the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 15 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, April 10.

RCB are on the back of a thumping at the hands of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and will welcome a return to home turf. LSG, on the other hand, have lost their only away game of the season so far but outlasted the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their previous game.

Here are the predicted playing XIs for both teams for Match 15 of IPL 2023 between RCB and LSG.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

RCB vs LSG: RCB Predicted Playing 11 vs LSG in IPL 2023

Virat Kohli will welcome a return to Bangalore, where the spinners don't have a massive say

Wanindu Hasaranga is scheduled to reach Bangalore on the morning of the match, and the flight from New Zealand is a long one. Although there's a chance that the star all-rounder will be available for selection, RCB might be able to afford him a breather since Karn Sharma has been quite good in the meantime.

Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj were woefully expensive in the previous game, especially at the death. Bangalore are short of quality Indian pace options on the bench, though, and might retain their faith in the duo for now.

Instead of Anuj Rawat, who has been out of form, RCB might use either Suyash Prabhudessai or Mahipal Lomror as an impact sub in case they chase.

RCB's predicted playing XI for Match 15 of IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, Akash Deep.

Impact player candidates: Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage.

RCB vs LSG: LSG Predicted Playing 11 vs RCB in IPL 2023

Quinton de Kock has been kept out by KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers

LSG were forced to make a host of changes against SRH. Mark Wood was ruled out with the flu, and Avesh Khan was recovering from a split webbing. While there has been no official word on the matter, the star pace duo might have passed the requisite fitness tests.

Marcus Stoinis has not appeared to be in any kind of nick so far, and his bowling hasn't been utilized either. With RCB not really having much spin threat in the middle overs apart from Hasaranga, if he's available, there's a chance that they might persist with the Aussie all-rounder.

The other option is Quinton de Kock, who might struggle to coexist in a playing XI that also features Kyle Mayers. The duo aren't great against off-spinners, and RCB have two in Michael Bracewell and Glenn Maxwell.

This is a decision that could go either way, but LSG might just have run out of patience with Stoinis. Playing De Kock could be the better option.

LSG's predicted playing XI for Match 15 of IPL 2023: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Quinton de Kock (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi.

Impact player candidates: Jaydev Unadkat, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Ayush Badoni, Manan Vohra.

